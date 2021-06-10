TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Return to Broadway October 5; Starring Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger

Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird is set to resume performances on Broadway on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Shubert Theatre. Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels will reprise his originating iconic role as 'Atticus Finch' and Celia Keenan-Bolger returns in her Tony Award-winning performance as 'Scout Finch' in Aaron Sorkin's new play with direction by Bartlett Sher.

It was also announced that Orin Wolf has been named Executive Producer of To Kill A Mockingbird, effective immediately. Mr. Wolf will oversee all aspects of the production.

In a statement, Aaron Sorkin said, "We've been waiting more than a year for Mockingbird-and all of Broadway-to come back, so this is a very happy announcement. I'm looking forward to the re-launch of the play under Orin Wolf's leadership and I'm excited for the electricity that Jeff, Celia and the whole cast will be bringing to the Shubert Theatre. Mostly I'm looking forward to being back in our rehearsal room."

Mr. Daniels added, "Over the course of the original year long run, I felt a nightly privilege playing Atticus Finch. At this moment in our country's history, I'm honored to play him again, to inhabit an iconic American Hero who still speaks to our times and will help us all remember who we can be."

To Kill a Mockingbird has amassed a total gross of more than $125,000,000, and before the Broadway shutdown, continuously played to standing-room-only houses. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, the production has not played to an empty seat, with capacity remaining over 100% for every performance. On February 26, 2020, the cast of To Kill A Mockingbird gave a history-making performance of the play at Madison Square Garden, for 18,000 New York City school kids. This was the largest single performance of a theatrical work in the history of world theater. In 2019, to culminate National "Theatre In Our Schools" month, Mr. Sorkin, Mr. Daniels, Mr. Sher, and members of the Broadway cast of To Kill A Mockingbird took the play to Washington, D.C. for an unprecedented special presentation at the Library of Congress, in partnership with the Educational Theatre Association. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the special guest, opening the event alongside Dr. Carla Diane Hayden, Librarian of Congress (the first woman in our nation's history to hold the coveted position).

To Kill a Mockingbird will launch its coast-to-coast National Tour on March 27, 2022 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, followed by the official tour opening on April 5, 2022 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, MA, starring Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as 'Atticus Finch'; and will begin performances in London's West End at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Daniels. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley.

Tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird are now available via Telecharge at 212 239 6200, and on Telecharge.com.

Complete cast and other To Kill A Mockingbird news will be announced soon.