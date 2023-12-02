TILTED AXES: The Longest Night to Play Make Music Winter NYC

The performance includes a diverse ensemble of musicians and choreography by Christopher Caines. Don't miss this unique musical experience.

Dec. 02, 2023

TILTED AXES: The Longest Night, music for mobile electric guitars, will play Make Music Winter 2023, presented by Make Music New York & BXP on Dec. 21 at 5 pm & 6pm - 601 Lex. Ave. (53rd St.) at The Hugh Plaza (Citicorps Center).

TILTED AXES: The Longest Night - Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor, Angela Babin, Jessica Dankowitz, Ryan Due, Jason Goldstein, Patrick Grant (director), John Halo, Liz Hogg, Alex Lahoski, Jim Lee, Diego Retana, Dmitri Shapira, Monica Smith, Keith Steimel, Kammy Yedor - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Kevin Pfeiffer, Sarah Metivier Schadt - Violin: Karina Byakova -Keytar: Dean Olsher - Percussion: Roxan Jurkevich, Alec Miniero, Will Richards - Satellites: Howie Kenty, Bileshia Sproling, Leslie Stevens - Choreography: Christopher Caines - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales, Jack Wang - & more - Photo: Bob Krasner @bobkrasner @bobkrasnertoo

TILTED AXES: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is an ensemble created and led by composer Patrick Grant. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by the tradition of urban street bands, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the conversation.

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. We thank our performance partners Make Music New York, BXP (Boston Properties), Strange Music Inc., and Alchemical Rehearsal Studios.

Taking New Music Out Into The World - The 12th season of Tilted Axes is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, the ASCAP Plus+ Awards, the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Adjunct Development Fund, but mostly through the generous support of you the public through our fiscal sponsor Fractured Atlas.

www.tiltedaxes.com @tiltedaxes #tiltedaxes



