THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date

The film will be available to buy from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

Aug. 21, 2023

Theater kids, and theater kids at heart, rejoice! Searchlight Pictures’ heartwarming and hilarious ode to the stage, Theater Camp, arrives on Digital and Hulu on September 14.

The “sweet, wacky and very funny” film (Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post) is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™ and Hulu subscribers can stream it beginning September 14 when it debuts on the platform.

Fans can add the movie to their digital collection also on September 14 when Theater Camp becomes available to buy from all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

Tony Award® winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Molly Gordon (Booksmart) star in the original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property — into the ground — Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and young students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

Searchlight Pictures presents, Theater Camp, a Picturestart Production, a Topic Studios Production, a Gloria Sanchez Productions Production. Directed by Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman, and written by Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, based on their short. The film stars Galvin, Gordon, Platt, Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.  Producers are Erik Feig, p.g.a., Samie Kim Falvey, Julia Hammer, p.g.a., Ryan Heller, Maria Zuckerman, Jessica Elbaum, p.g.a., Will Ferrell, Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, Platt.

Searchlight Pictures acquired Theater Camp following its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble. The film was also part of the SXSW Official Selection in the Narrative Feature section.

Watch a new preview of the film here:



