THE TONY AWARDS PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK Special Scores 2.6 Million Viewers

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! aired on CBS Sunday, September 26 with a reported 2.62 million viewers.

Deadline has reported that viewership for the special fell 51% from the 73rd Annual Tony awards, which aired on June 9, 2019. The 2.62 million viewers, which was reported by Nielsen time zone-adjusted data, marks the lowest ratings ever for the ceremony.

Viewership for the awards ceremony, which premiered on Paramount Plus, has yet to be revealed.

After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards finally made their return! This year's presentation honored the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was presented in two parts. First, Audra McDonald hosted the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories. Then, Leslie Odom, Jr. hosted The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, a special featuring performances and the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

