THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tiny Vinyl Now Exclusively Available at Target

The Sound of Music Tiny Vinyl is now available for purchase exclusively at Target. This 4" collectible brings the magic of the iconic film soundtrack to life in a whole new way, featuring two beloved songs – “My Favorite Things” and “Edelweiss” – on a miniature record that plays on most manual turntables.

Tiny Vinyl is a new miniature vinyl format that launched in August 2025. Each pocket-sized, collectible disc measures just four inches in size and holds one song on each side. Available exclusively at Target HERE.

Since its March 1965 debut, The Sound of Music has become one of the most successful soundtracks ever—selling more than 20 million copies worldwide, spending a record 109 consecutive weeks in Billboard’s Top 10 (238 weeks overall) and ruling the UK Albums Chart for 70 weeks. The album carried unforgettable classics like “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and “Do-Re-Mi” to global audiences and still inspires sing-alongs across generations. On screen, the Robert Wise–directed film, starring Julie Andrews (Maria) and Christopher Plummer (Captain von Trapp), broke box-office records to become the highest-grossing movie of 1965 (ultimately earning over $280 million worldwide) and swept the 38th Academy Awards with five Oscars—including Best Picture and Best Scoring of Music—plus multiple Golden Globe Awards. The movie’s initial U.S. release lasted four-and-a-half years, and from 1966 to 1972, The Sound of Music was cited by Variety as the “All-Time Box Office Champion.”

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