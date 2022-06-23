THE RIDE 2.0. To Have World Premiere, July 14

THE RIDE'S Author/Director/Co-CEO/CCO, Richard Humphrey, has assembled a 14-piece orchestra to record the original score for THE RIDE 2.0, a gloriously reimagined and updated show on wheels, which will celebrate its World Premiere on Thursday, July 14 to usher in New York's Post-Covid acoustics of optimism and romance.

While concentrating on the lush string section, the new score will address Manhattan's evolving zeitgeist, a post-Pandemic yearning for hope and the expectation of relief.

As was true during the post-Empire soirées in the 19th century Parisian salons, the great poets were those of the piano, the violin and the cello. They trafficked in the promise of optimistic exuberance and romance. And with the rules of isolation subsiding, it will be the music that leads us all back to each other.

THE RIDE 2.0, as the Ambassador of Times Square, will be the first to deliver the "new attitude" to its RIDERS who will carry the message to everyone they meet for days after.

THE RIDE is rekindling the Grand Love Affair with New York as it reduces its slick technology vibe and moves to a more compassionate, humanistic, and acoustical vibe.

THE RIDE 2.0's eight original music pieces have been composed by Tyler Clayton Appel, Greg Mozian and Anne Segal. Musical direction, arrangements and orchestrations are by Mr. Appel.

Original vocals and vocal arrangements have also been composed for THE RIDE 2.0's award-winning squad of DIVA/BELTERS.

New romantic videos occupy the $1.5 million Motorcoach's 40 video screens as the lighting design's 3000 LED lights send a more embracing and encouraging message.

The Surround Sound's updated 2.0 design proves why THE RIDE, the world's only travelling virtual theatre, deserves its myriad of accolades, raves and awards.

The original score was recorded at Williamsburg's Bunker Studio at 400 South 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY.

New York City has spent $18 Trillion Dollars on becoming New York City. THE RIDE'S Orchestra is very aware of this. Their sound will match that number note for note. THE RIDE 2.0 will launch on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

As Mr. Humphrey says, "Heartfelt musicals never go out of style."

The Ride Orchestra: Tyler Clayton Appel (Composer / Arranger / Orchestrater / Musical Director), Greg Mozian (Composer), Anne Segal (Composer), Adam Platt (Piano), Christian Coleman (Drummer), Angela Pickett (Violin), Audrey Hayes (Violin), Ravenna Lipchick (Violin), Emily Brausa (Cello), Indofunk Satish (Trumpet), Lauren Wuerth (Flute), Alexander Borger Parke (Clarinet), Ryan Polakoff (Trombone), Julian Smith (Bass)

After 1,040,600 RIDERS, after 29,562 performances, after 619 rave reviews, after several coveted awards and award nominations, after billions of on-board photos, after countless heat waves, blizzards, hurricanes, traffic jams, New Year's Eve Ball Drops, St. Patrick's Day Parades, street fairs, protests, political conventions, proms, Broadway Openings, Film Premieres, Times Square events, naked cowboys, dance-offs, Mayors and flash mobs; Richard Humphrey has taken his fleet of motor coaches from experimental curiosities to ground-breaking events that have captured the awe and earned the respect of both the Entertainment and Travel Industries.