THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA & More Added to BroadwayHD's December Lineup

'Tis the season for great theater! BroadwayHD, the premiere streaming service for theater fans, is welcoming an exciting new lineup of classic movie musicals this month that every theater fan will love. Starting December 1, the 2004 movie The Phantom of the Opera, starring Gerard Butler in the title role, and Emmy Rossum as Christine Daae will make its way to the library. Cult classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, which follows a group of drag queens as they journey across the Australian Outback, starring Terance Stamp and Guy Pearce, will join the platform on December 9. Then on December 28, William Shatner Gonzo Ballet, a unique production by award winning choreographer Margo Sappington set to the music of William Shatner and Ben Folds from their album, Has Been, joins the platform. Theater lovers can get their fix of Broadway royalty Liza Minnelli on New Year's Eve, as two filmed concerts Liza with a Z and Liza in New Orleans make their debut on December 31.

BroadwayHD also invites fans to enter the holiday season with a playlist of festive titles, including Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn The Broadway Musical, A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, The Goes Wrong Show, She Loves Me, MeshugaNutcracker, Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol and Slava's Snowshow.

"There's something for everyone this month, from William Shatner Gonzo Ballet, to movie musicals like The Phantom of the Opera and Priscilla Queen of the Desert that any theater lover will enjoy," said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD. "We're thrilled to continue bolstering our library with great stage performances and classic movie musicals to become the ultimate home for streaming theater."

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD in December include:

The Phantom of the Opera

December 1- Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1986 musical of the same name from his hideout beneath a 19th century Paris opera house, the brooding Phantom (Gerard Butler) schemes to get closer to vocalist Christine Daae (Emmy Rossum). The Phantom, wearing a mask to hide a congenital disfigurement, strong-arms management into giving the budding starlet key roles, but Christine instead falls for arts benefactor Raoul (Patrick Wilson). Terrified at the notion of her absence, the Phantom enacts a plan to keep Christine by his side, while Raoul tries to foil the scheme.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

December 9- The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is a 1994 Australian road comedy film written and directed by Stephan Elliott. The plot follows two drag queens and a transgender woman, as they journey across the Australian Outback from Sydney to Alice Springs in a tour bus that they have named "Priscilla", along the way encountering various groups and individuals.

William Shatner Gonzo Ballet

December 28- On a cold night in Milwaukee high art meets pop culture as award winning choreographer Margo Sappington premieres her latest ballet, "Common People", set to the music of William Shatner and Ben Folds from their album, Has Been.

Liza With A Z

December 31- Liza Minnelli stars in a television concert directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse. She performs such songs as the title number, "Liza with a 'Z'" and "Son of a Preacher Man". The concert concludes with a medley of songs from the film Cabaret (1972).

Liza in New Orleans

December 31- Liza Minnelli in concert at the New Orleans Theatre of the Performing Arts.

To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.