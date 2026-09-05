THE PENGUIN GOES TO FLIGHT SCHOOL, KID FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL To Be Presented By Vital Theatre Company

This fall, Vital Theatre Company is presenting two musicals on the same Sundays at Actors Temple Theatre, one for younger children and one for older kids. First up is PENGUIN GOES TO FLIGHT SCHOOL for ages 2–7. Next is KID FRANKENSTEIN, THE MUSICAL for ages 7+.

PENGUIN GOES TO FLIGHT SCHOOL, for children ages 2–7, begins performances Sunday, September 27 at 11:00 AM. KID FRANKENSTEIN, THE MUSICAL, a Halloween musical for ages 7 and up, joins it at 1:30 PM beginning Sunday, October 4. Both run through October 25. Tickets are on sale now.

“We’ve had great success adapting popular children’s books for audiences ages two to seven,” said Stephen Sunderlin, Producing Artistic Director of Vital Theatre Company. “This fall, we’re offering two very different musicals for children at different ages.”

PENGUIN GOES TO FLIGHT SCHOOL

Penguin has the soul of an eagle. His one enormous dream is to live on the wind. There’s just one problem. Penguins can’t fly. Based on the popular children’s picture book FLIGHT SCHOOL, written and illustrated by Lita Judge, the musical follows Penguin as he arrives at Flight School determined to soar. With determination, friends of a feather and a little help with the technical parts, Penguin discovers that sometimes the biggest dreams need more than wings.



PENGUIN GOES TO FLIGHT SCHOOL features a book by Cara Lustik, music by David Mallamud and lyrics by Joshua H. Cohen, and is directed and choreographed by Kyle Jack.



Performances are Sundays at 11:00 AM on September 27 and October 4, 11, 18 and 25.

KID FRANKENSTEIN: THE MUSICAL

Frankie Steiner is a boy genius with a Halloween problem. His science project is alive, and it isn’t listening. What starts as a school robotics project turns into an adventure filled with mad science, monsters, friendship, family and one very big experiment Frankie may not be able to control.



Featuring book and lyrics by Peter Charles Morris and music by David Mallamud, and is directed and choreographed by Stephen Cole. Performances are Sundays at 1:30 PM on October 4, 11, 18 and 25.





Both productions run approximately 55 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are on sale now at VitalTheatre.org or (212) 799-3753, priced $29.50 for Rear Orchestra and Balcony, $49.50 for Premium Orchestra and $69.50 for VIP Orchestra. Pre-season pricing of $25 for Rear Orchestra and Balcony seats is available with code FLY25 for PENGUIN GOES TO FLIGHT SCHOOL through September 26, and with code BIGKID25 for KID FRANKENSTEIN, THE MUSICAL through October 3.

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