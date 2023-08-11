THE LION KING on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about The Lion King on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is The Lion King playing on Broadway?

The Lion King is running on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre. It is located at 200 West 45th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to The Lion King on Broadway?

The Minskoff Theatre is just steps from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7), 49th Street (N, R, W) and slightly farther away, 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, M). To access the theatre, you must first enter the breezeway.

When did The Lion King open on Broadway?

The Lion King began previews at the New Amsterdam Theatre on October 15, 1997 and offically opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997. It moved to the Minskoff Theatre on June 13, 2006.

Is The Lion King the longest-running show on Broadway?

The Lion King is the third longest-running Broadway show of all time, behind The Phantom of the Opera and Chicago (revival). It has played over 10,000 performances.

Is The Lion King playing outside of New York City?

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, on tour across North America and the U.K. & Ireland, with a separate production touring internationally.

The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

What is The Lion King based on?

The Lion King is based on the landmark 1994 Disney animated film of the same name. The film's plot is partially inspirded by Shakespeare's Hamlet.

What is The Lion King about?

The Lion King follows the journey of Simba, a young lion prince, who flees his kingdom after his father, Mufasa, dies tragically. Manipulated by his villainous uncle Scar into thinking he's responsible, Simba grows up in exile with new friends Timon and Pumbaa. However, as he matures, he learns the truth and his responsibility to reclaim his throne. Simba returns, confronts Scar, and restores balance to the Pride Lands, embracing his destiny as king.

Who wrote The Lion King?

The book of The Lion King was adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay. The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer.

How long is The Lion King?

The Lion King is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

What days of the week does The Lion King play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in The Lion King?

The main characters in The Lion King include: Simba, Young Simba, Nala, Young Nala, Mufasa, Rafiki, Scar, Timon, Pumbaa, Zazu, Sarabi, Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed.

Is The Lion King performed with puppets or actors?

Both. The Lion King features actors in animal-inspired costumes as well as performers with large puppets.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of The Lion King?

The original Broadway company included: Jason Raize (Simba), Scott Irby-Ranniar (Young Simba), Heather Headley (Nala), Kajuana Shuford (Young Nala), Samuel E. Wright (Mufasa), Tsidii Le Loka (Rafiki), John Vickery (Scar), Max Casella (Timon), Tom Alan Robbins (Pumbaa), Geoff Hoyle (Zazu), Gina Breedlove (Sarabi), Tracy Nicole Chapman (Shenzi), Stanley Wayne Mathis (Banzai), and Kevin Cahoon (Ed).

Is the original Broadway cast still in The Lion King?

No. The Lion King has welcomed many replacement performers since it opened on Broadway in 1997.

What songs are in The Lion King?

Musical numbers in The Lion King include:

"Circle of Life"- Rafiki and Company

"Grasslands Chant"- Company

"The Morning Report"- Zazu, Young Simba, and Mufasa

"The Lioness Hunt"- Lionesses

"I Just Can't Wait to Be King"- Young Simba, Young Nala, Zazu, and Ensemble

"Chow Down"- Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed

"They Live in You"- Mufasa and Company

"Be Prepared"- Scar, Shenzi, Banzai, Ed, and Company

"The Stampede"- Company

"Rafiki Mourns"- Rafiki, Sarabi, Young Nala, Ensemble

"Hakuna Matata"- Timon, Pumbaa, Young Simba, Simba, and Ensemble

"One by One"- Company

"The Madness of King Scar"- Scar, Zazu, Banzai, Shenzi, Ed and Nala

"Shadowland"- Nala and Company

"Endless Night"- Simba and Company

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight"- Timon, Pumbaa, Simba, Nala, and Company

"He Lives in You"- Rafiki, Simba and Company

"Simba Confronts Scar"

"King of Pride Rock/Circle of Life (Reprise)"- Company

Does The Lion King have a cast recording?

Yes! The Lion King: Original Broadway Cast Recording was released in 1997 by The Walt Disney Company. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album in 1999 and was certified platinum by the RIAA on January 17, 2007.

Did The Lion King win any awards?

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Can I bring my child to The Lion King?

Yes! The Lion King is recommended for ages 6 and up. All guests require a ticket, regardless of age.

How do I get tickets to The Lion King?

Does The Lion King have a lottery?

Yes! Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting 9AM the day prior to the performance until 3PM the day prior to the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed. A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the Official Digital Lottery. Click “Enter Now” for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not. If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.

