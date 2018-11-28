THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Will Hold Benefit Performance for The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund announced today that The Lifespan of a Fact has added a Special Benefit Performance for The Actors Fund on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). The production, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, Bobby Cannavale, and directed byLeigh Silverman, is playing a limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, January 13, 2019.

The determined young fact checker (Daniel Radcliffe) is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor (Cherry Jones) has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author (Bobby Cannavale). Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin - with undeniably delicious consequences.

The Lifespan of a Fact is based on the stirring true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

The Lifespan of a Fact is written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, based on the essay/book by John D'Agata & Jim Fingal. The creative team includes Mimi Lien (Scenic Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design) and Lucy Mackinnon (Projection Design), Broadway's first all female design team.

Tickets for the benefit performance range between $129-$249 for orch/premium orch seats and $59-$179 for rear mezz/front mezz seats and are now on sale at www.actorsfund.org/LifespanOfAFact or by calling 212.221.7300 ext. 133.

About The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

About Actors Fund Special Performances

Actors Fund Special Performances are among the most thrilling theatrical experiences and the hottest tickets in town. Broadway and Off-Broadway companies generously give their time and talent to raise funds to help those in need in the creative community by adding these special shows to their already rigorous schedules, and perform for audiences full of their peers from the entertainment community.

Photo Credit: Peter Cunningham

