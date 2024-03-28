THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ Comes to the Blue Note in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Anderson Brothers will play THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ, featuring Mike Davis, trumpet at The Blue Note, 131 W 3rd St, NYC. The performances are on Saturday, April 20 at 12:30pm and 2:30pm.

Peter and Will Anderson and their sextet trace the century-long development of American jazz from New Orleans to the Big Apple, with compositions by Louis Armstrong, George Gershwin, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, and Antonio Carlos Jobim. Spanning ragtime and blues, to swing, bebop, bossa nova, cool jazz and third-stream, and showcasing such songs as Sing, Sing, Sing, Take the "A" Train, Summertime, The Pink Panther Theme, and My Favorite Things, this concert takes audiences down a musical memory lane to experience how these styles evolved and became intertwined with the music of Broadway and popular culture.

Identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter & Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Anderson's have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein’s 54 Below, live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz,” and the Washington Post called their music “imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz.” Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight sold-out productions at Manhattan's 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners. For more information please visit www.PeterAndWillAnderson.com