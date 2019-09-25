THE FIBROID CHRONICLES Comes to The Tank

The Fibroid Chronicles is a solo comedy show about a black woman's sometimes cartoonish attempts to live with uterine fibroid tumors. Andrea Coleman is the creator and host of the popular live law comedy show, "Wack or Woke? Andrea Coleman Judges the Law."

This time Coleman takes us out of the courtroom and into the emergency and operating room. From trying to wear an adult diaper to bed without her date noticing to 27 hours of urinary incontinence, audiences are treated to hilarious tales of her life with fibroids while also looking at the disturbing role black women have played in American medicine. Coleman discusses the impact of controversial doctor James Marion Sims and the 2014 finding by the UN that America's health care treatment of black women classified as a human rights violation. Yes, it's a comedy show. You'll laugh and learn while Andrea takes you on her Fibroid Journey.

Saturday October 12th 3pm

Saturday October 19th 3pm

The Tank, 312 W 36th St, 1st Floor, NYC

Runtime: 1 hour

Tickets: $15

Show link: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/fibroid-chronicles

Andrea's website: https://www.andreacolemancomedy.com/





