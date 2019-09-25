THE FIBROID CHRONICLES Comes to The Tank
The Fibroid Chronicles is a solo comedy show about a black woman's sometimes cartoonish attempts to live with uterine fibroid tumors. Andrea Coleman is the creator and host of the popular live law comedy show, "Wack or Woke? Andrea Coleman Judges the Law."
This time Coleman takes us out of the courtroom and into the emergency and operating room. From trying to wear an adult diaper to bed without her date noticing to 27 hours of urinary incontinence, audiences are treated to hilarious tales of her life with fibroids while also looking at the disturbing role black women have played in American medicine. Coleman discusses the impact of controversial doctor James Marion Sims and the 2014 finding by the UN that America's health care treatment of black women classified as a human rights violation. Yes, it's a comedy show. You'll laugh and learn while Andrea takes you on her Fibroid Journey.
Saturday October 12th 3pm
Saturday October 19th 3pm
The Tank, 312 W 36th St, 1st Floor, NYC
Runtime: 1 hour
Tickets: $15
Show link: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/fibroid-chronicles
Andrea's website: https://www.andreacolemancomedy.com/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's Frozen North American tour, and Disney Theatrical Productions has announced the full company of th... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Rob McClure As MRS. DOUBTFIRE
The world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire will be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre this holiday season from November 26 - December 29, 2019. Get a first ... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
Review Roundup: THE BAND'S VISIT on Tour; What Did The Critics Think?
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Announces Spooktacular October Events
BEETLEJUICE, the unofficial official musical of Halloween, is celebrating every single Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes... (read more)
Original 'Anna' and 'Elsa,' Patti Murin and Caissie Levy, Will Depart FROZEN in February
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original stars of Broadway's Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, will depart the production in February 2020, a... (read more)