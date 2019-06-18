THE FERRYMAN's Matilda Lawler to Star in Disney+ Film

Matilda Lawler is set to star as Flora in the Disney+ original film Flora & Ulysses, according to Deadline. Lawler, who recently made her Broadway debut as Honor Carney in Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, will star alongside Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz, who will play her parents.

The film is based on the popular children's novel, Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures, by Kate DiCamillo. The adaptation will be directed by Lena Khan with Gil Netter (Life of Pi) producing. Brad Copeland adapted the script for the film.

The story centers on the imaginative, creative and cynical 10-year-old Flora (Lawler), who could hardly predict that the little squirrel she saved from a tragic accident would be born anew and transformed into a superhero with the powers of strength, misspelled poetry and an uncanny knack for helping her and the lovable but broken people in her life become a family again

In addition to making her Broadway debut, Lawler also can be seen next in the indie thriller The Block Island Sound from Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles