THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Partners with Alzheimer's Association 'THE LONGEST DAY' Initiative

The Doris Dear Christmas Special will be selling a new limited-edition, custom-designed pin featuring the iconic Doris Dear to benefit Alzheimer's research.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 1 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 2 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024 Photo 4 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024

THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Partners with Alzheimer's Association 'THE LONGEST DAY' Initiative The Doris Dear Christmas Special 'An Animated Christmas', scheduled for December 15th and 16th at 7 pm at The Triad Theater, has announced its partnership with the Alzheimer's Association and their "The Longest Day" initiative.

In an effort to contribute to Alzheimer's research and support the incredible work of the Alzheimer's Association, The Doris Dear Christmas Special will be selling a new limited-edition, custom-designed pin (fourth is a series) featuring the iconic Doris Dear. Priced at $10.00, these exclusive pins will be available for purchase only at the live shows on December 15th and 16th, with all proceeds going directly to the Alzheimer's Association. People can also donate directly to the Doris Dear Alzheimers fundraising page HERE

"The holiday season is a time for giving and coming together, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to support their critical mission," said Doris Dear, the star of the show. "By offering this unique Doris Dear pin, we aim to not only spread holiday cheer but also contribute to the fight against Alzheimer's disease."

The Doris Dear Christmas Special promises an evening of festive joy, featuring special performances by esteemed guests Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal from Broadway, the talented Meg Flather and Those Girls, as well as the musical stylings of Sean Harkness. The show will also introduce Cooper DaSilva, making his NYC Off-Broadway debut.

Adding to the magic of the night, the musical guests will be accompanied by the award-winning composer and musical director Blake Allen and his "holiday orchestra." The orchestra, known for its exceptional talent, comprises Thea Mirsarow on Cello, Magda Kress on Bass, and Mark Vinci on Reeds.

"We are delighted to have Blake Allen and his incredible 'holiday orchestra' join us for The Doris Dear Christmas Special. Their musical expertise will undoubtedly elevate the entire experience and create a magical atmosphere for our audience," expressed Doris Dear.

Attendees can not only enjoy a night filled with entertainment and laughter but also contribute to a cause that affects millions around the world. The Doris Dear Christmas Special encourages everyone to join in the spirit of giving and support the Alzheimer's Association through the purchase of these limited-edition pins.

This is the 9th year for Doris Dear and her annual show. It has become a staple of the holiday shows in NYC. Always a sell out, grab those tickets now for this very special show full of holiday stories and music that celebrates family.

Doris is also offering a discount ticket using the code "unionxmas" to purchase a balcony seat for $30 for ALL UNION MEMBERS.

For tickets and more information about The Doris Dear Christmas Special, please visit the link below.

About The Doris Dear Christmas Special

The Doris Dear Christmas Special is a festive extravaganza featuring the incomparable Doris Dear and a lineup of talented guests. Set against the backdrop of The Triad Theater, this holiday spectacular is a celebration of music, comedy, and the spirit of giving.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. "The Longest Day" is an initiative by the Alzheimer's Association that raises funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.




RELATED STORIES

1
Theatre Critic Edwin Wilson Has Passed Away at 96 Photo
Theatre Critic Edwin Wilson Has Passed Away at 96

Former Wall Street Journal theatre critic and host of CUNY TV's Spotlight Edwin Wilson passed away at his home on December 2, 2023 at 96, according to an obituary in the New York Times. 

2
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD

BroadwayWorld has learned that the Waitress: the Musical film will be made available for streaming and VOD.

3
Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhou Photo
Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Check out photos of Jordan Gelber, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and more in Fiddler on the Roof at Paper Mill Playhouse!

4
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

The 'Fans First Act' has been introduced in the Senate promising consumer protections for ticketed events.

More Hot Stories For You

WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VODWAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
Photos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in SenateNew Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate
Exclusive Photo: Get a First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.Exclusive Photo: Get a First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.

Videos

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
I NEED THAT
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You