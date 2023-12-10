THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Partners with Alzheimer's Association 'THE LONGEST DAY' Initiative

The Doris Dear Christmas Special 'An Animated Christmas', scheduled for December 15th and 16th at 7 pm at The Triad Theater, has announced its partnership with the Alzheimer's Association and their "The Longest Day" initiative.

In an effort to contribute to Alzheimer's research and support the incredible work of the Alzheimer's Association, The Doris Dear Christmas Special will be selling a new limited-edition, custom-designed pin (fourth is a series) featuring the iconic Doris Dear. Priced at $10.00, these exclusive pins will be available for purchase only at the live shows on December 15th and 16th, with all proceeds going directly to the Alzheimer's Association. People can also donate directly to the Doris Dear Alzheimers fundraising page HERE

"The holiday season is a time for giving and coming together, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to support their critical mission," said Doris Dear, the star of the show. "By offering this unique Doris Dear pin, we aim to not only spread holiday cheer but also contribute to the fight against Alzheimer's disease."

The Doris Dear Christmas Special promises an evening of festive joy, featuring special performances by esteemed guests Jana Robbins and Haley Swindal from Broadway, the talented Meg Flather and Those Girls, as well as the musical stylings of Sean Harkness. The show will also introduce Cooper DaSilva, making his NYC Off-Broadway debut.

Adding to the magic of the night, the musical guests will be accompanied by the award-winning composer and musical director Blake Allen and his "holiday orchestra." The orchestra, known for its exceptional talent, comprises Thea Mirsarow on Cello, Magda Kress on Bass, and Mark Vinci on Reeds.

"We are delighted to have Blake Allen and his incredible 'holiday orchestra' join us for The Doris Dear Christmas Special. Their musical expertise will undoubtedly elevate the entire experience and create a magical atmosphere for our audience," expressed Doris Dear.

Attendees can not only enjoy a night filled with entertainment and laughter but also contribute to a cause that affects millions around the world. The Doris Dear Christmas Special encourages everyone to join in the spirit of giving and support the Alzheimer's Association through the purchase of these limited-edition pins.

This is the 9th year for Doris Dear and her annual show. It has become a staple of the holiday shows in NYC. Always a sell out, grab those tickets now for this very special show full of holiday stories and music that celebrates family.

Doris is also offering a discount ticket using the code "unionxmas" to purchase a balcony seat for $30 for ALL UNION MEMBERS.

For tickets and more information about The Doris Dear Christmas Special, please visit the link below.

About The Doris Dear Christmas Special

The Doris Dear Christmas Special is a festive extravaganza featuring the incomparable Doris Dear and a lineup of talented guests. Set against the backdrop of The Triad Theater, this holiday spectacular is a celebration of music, comedy, and the spirit of giving.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. "The Longest Day" is an initiative by the Alzheimer's Association that raises funds and awareness for Alzheimer's care, support, and research.