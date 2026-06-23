THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Sets July Streaming Dates on Disney+ and Hulu

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will make its streaming debut on both Disney+ and Hulu on July 29, following its digital release on June 30. The movie hit theaters on May 1 and has grossed more than $670 million at the global box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 features the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci as their iconic characters, reuniting them with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna. Find out what critics think in our review roundup.

New additions to the cast include Kenneth Branagh, Maybe Happy Ending star Helen J. Shen, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, and Simone Ashley. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by Tony-winner Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly through 17 October 2026.

Photo Credit: Macall Polay/20th Century Studios

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