THE BOYS IN THE BAND Original Cast Member and ALL MY CHILDREN Star Peter White Dies at 86

The cause of death was melanoma.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

According to various reports, actor Peter White, best known playing Lincoln Tyler on All My Children, passed away on November 1st from melanoma. He was 86.

White was born in New York City and began his career on stage, starring in the original 1968 Off-Broadway cast of The Boys in the Band as Alan McCarthy, and appeared on Broadway in P.S. Your Cat Is Dead in 1975, which lasted 16 performances.

White joined the cast of All My Children in 1974, and made appearances as Lincoln Tyler through 1980, and again in 1981, 1984, 1986, 1995 and 2005.

Whites other television credits include Cannon, Hill Street Blues, Falcon Crest, The Jeffersons, Hart to Hart, Dynasty, Simon & Simon, Scarecrow & Mrs. King, NYPD Blue, The West Wing, and Ally McBeal. On film, he apppeared in Dave, Flubber, Armageddon, Thirteen Days, and First Daughter.



