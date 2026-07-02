THE ALONSO BROTHERS: FROM HAVANA TO NEW YORK to Play Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall

The Cuban Cultural Center of New York will present the internationally acclaimed Alonso Brothers in their concert From Havana to New York on Sunday, July 12 at 7:30 pm in Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, 154 W. 57th Street, NYC. This performance is the highlight of CCCNY's music series that is part of Carnegie Hall's festival, United in Sound: America at 250.

From the rumba halls of Havana to the jazz clubs of Harlem, Cuban and American music have been intertwined for over a century. This two-piano concert by the prodigious Alonso Brothers begins in Cuba—with the nostalgic elegance of Cervantes and the Afro-Cuban theatricality of Lecuona—then crosses the Florida Straits to find echoes in the American soundscape: Tito Puente's Latin jazz, Dizzy Gillespie's bebop, and Leonard Bernstein's explosive Broadway scores, all bearing the unmistakable fingerprints of Cuban rhythm and Caribbean influence.

The Alonso Brothers, Orlando and Orlay Alonso, are Cuban-born pianists whose artistry fuses rigorous classical training with the vibrant spirit of Cuban music. Raised at Havana's National School of the Arts, both earned advanced degrees from the Manhattan School of Music and Yale University before embarking on distinguished careers as performers, educators, and cultural leaders. The brothers have appeared together with orchestras including the Santa Clara Symphony, Havana Symphony, National Symphony of Brazil, Madrid Symphony, Kiev Symphony, Columbus Symphony and others across North America, South America, Europe, and China. They have been prizewinners of competitions such as the Amadeo Roldán (Havana), Sant'Agata li Battiati (Italy), and the Frinna Awerbuch (New York).

The Alonso Brothers champion music as a bridge between traditions, cultures, and audiences — offering performances that are virtuosic, deeply expressive, and joyfully alive.

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