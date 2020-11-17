TCG Publishes HE BROUGHT HER HEART BACK IN A BOX AND OTHER PLAYS By Adrienne Kennedy

Theatre Communications Group has announced the publication of He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box and Other Plays by Adrienne Kennedy. He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box received its world premiere at Theatre for a New Audience in New York in the winter of 2018.

In her first new work in over a decade, Adrienne Kennedy traces the story of an interracial love affair in the 1940s, doomed by the devastating effects of segregation. This volume also includes the plays Etta and Ella on the Upper West Side and Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles? (co-written with Adam P. Kennedy).

Adrienne Kennedy has been a force in American theater since the early 1960s. She is a three-time Obie Award winner for Funnyhouse of a Negro (1964), June and Jean in Concert (1996), and Sleep Deprivation Chamber (1996), and she is the recipient of an Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement. Ms. Kennedy was inducted into The Theater Hall of Fame in 2018.

