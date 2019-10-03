TBT: Celebrate MEAN GIRLS Day With A Look Back at Opening Night!

Today is a massive deal: it's October 3rd, aka Mean Girls Day! To celebrate the grool holiday, we're heading to North Shore High to look back at opening night of Mean Girls at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre. Check out the video below to see Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, and more do this thing!

Mean Girls began previews at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on March 12, 2018 and officially opened on April 8, 2018. It features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The original Broadway cast of Mean Girls featured Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.





