Broadway for Democracy & VoteRiders Launch Letter-Writing Initiative, Broadway Writes

Broadway for Democracy and VoteRiders have just announced Broadway Writes, a week-long letter-writing initiative bringing together members of the Broadway community and theater fans across the country in support of nonpartisan voter engagement.

Running October 12–20, Broadway Writes will invite Broadway and touring companies, performers, industry professionals and audiences to write letters to eligible voters across the United States, providing clear, nonpartisan information and resources to help them prepare to vote in the midterm elections this coming November.

The initiative is a partnership between Broadway For Democracy, a nonprofit organization that harnesses the reach of the Broadway community to encourage nonpartisan civic participation, and VoteRiders, a nonpartisan nonprofit providing voter ID education and assistance to voters nationwide.

“Broadway has always had an incredible ability to bring people together,” said Tony Vincent, Broadway performer and Co-Founder of Broadway For Democracy. “With Broadway Writes, we’re asking our community to take that same energy beyond the stage. Whether you’re part of a Broadway company, out on tour, working behind the scenes, or simply someone who loves theater, everyone can take part. It’s a simple action, but collectively, this community has the ability to reach millions of voters across the country.”

Throughout the week, participating casts, crews and Broadway fans will write letters to voters across the country, encouraging them to get out and use their voice in this year’s midterm election.

"VoteRiders is thrilled to partner with Broadway for Democracy on Broadway Writes,” said Lauren Kunis, CEO of VoteRiders. “At the start of 2026, we set an ambitious goal: reach 10 million eligible voters at risk of being turned away at the polls before the midterms. Reaching that goal is only possible thanks to our incredible volunteers and partners. With just over 30 days until Election Day, every moment counts in making sure all American voters have the information and ID they need to cast their ballot this November. Bringing the power of musical theater to our mission is a truly special opportunity, and we're deeply grateful to the theater companies that have joined our movement."

Broadway Writes builds on Broadway For Democracy’s work connecting the theater community with opportunities for nonpartisan civic engagement. The organization works with Broadway productions, touring companies, performers and other members of the industry to use theater’s unique public platform to encourage nonpartisan participation across the nation.

Broadway Writes runs October 12–20. Participants do not need to be affiliated with a Broadway production to take part. Theater fans and members of the public nationwide are invited to participate at the following link: http://bit.ly/BroadwayWrites

ABOUT BROADWAY FOR DEMOCRACY

Broadway For Democracy is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to using the reach and public platform of the Broadway industry to inspire civic engagement and voter participation. Working with Broadway productions, national tours, performers and prominent members of the theater community, BFD creates opportunities for artists and audiences to participate in democracy together. For more information, visit www.broadway4democracy.org

ABOUT VOTERIDERS

VoteRiders is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to eliminating voter ID barriers so every eligible voter can cast a ballot that counts, through voter ID education and free, personalized assistance obtaining ID and underlying documents. For more information, visit www.voteriders.org