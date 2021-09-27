TADA! Youth Theater in NYC Announces Open Auditions for Free Resident Youth Ensemble

TADA! Youth Theater, located at 15 West 28th Street in New York City, is holding open auditions for young people, ages 8 to 18, for its free Resident Youth Ensemble from October 8th through October 22nd. Students from the New York/New Jersey area are welcome to participate.

TADA!'s Resident Youth Ensemble is a free, pre-professional, and positive youth development program. By developing a stronger sense of self, and providing avenues for feeling accomplishment, pride, and success, TADA! strives to make growing up easier for New York/ New Jersey children and teens.

No advance preparation is required for auditions. There will be a physical and vocal warm up, followed by learning a song and dance combination. Parents/Guardians must be present for check-in of every young person who is auditioning. There is a cap for each audition time slot with a first come, first serve policy.

To sign up for auditions and for more information, please visit

https://www.tadatheater.com/rye-audition-information/

TADA!'s Safety Policy requires that all people ages 12+ be vaccinated. Proof of vaccination or documentation will be required upon check-in. Masks are required at all times in TADA! spaces.

TADA! Youth Theater's mission since 1984 has been to provide young people from different social, racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspire them to learn, be creative, and think differently through high-quality productions, positive youth development, and education programs. a??TADA!'s vision is that all young people grow up feeling successful, creative, confident, accepted, and accepting of themselves. Through the ability of people learning to express themselves well, we can break down barriers of racism and inequality and create positive, active citizens. For more information, please visit tadatheater.com