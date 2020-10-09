Syndee Winters Releases Empowering New Song 'Warrior'

Featuring 16-year-old singer and actor Mikari Tarpley, Winters’ new single is available now.

Best known for her role as "Nala" in Disney's The Lion King and as a Principal Standby for all three Schuyler Sisters in Hamilton: An American Musical, Syndee Winters has released "Warrior", her most empowering single to date. Available now on all streaming and digital music platforms, "Warrior" features Winters' former castmate, 16-year-old singer, dancer, and actor Mikari Tarpley. Accompanying the new release is a brand new lyric video animated by Michael Clifton, an illustrator and Broadway makeup artist.

"Warrior" Lyric Video:

Stream/Purchase Link: http://Smarturl.it/syndeewinters

Originally written in 2017 for a friend who was battling breast cancer, the song remained private for many years. Winters' friend went on to breast cancer and encouraged her to release the song to empower and inspire others facing their own individual battles.

"I wanted to create an anthem for my dear friend. I hoped that this song could continue to help her march out on stage feeling as positive and strong as ever," said Winters.

Still needing to complete the bridge, Winters sought the help of Mikari Tarpley, a "Young Nala" she met in 2016 when rejoining the Lion King national tour for a limited engagement as "Nala". While working together and writing via video conference, Tarpley revealed she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in March 2020. Her raw emotion fits perfectly with the already inspiring lyrics. You can view their songwriting session here.

"Mikari is an amazingly talented artist," said Winters. "She sparkled so brightly onstage as Young Nala and blew me away as a songwriter, writing her truth in the lyrics on the bridge of 'Warrior'."

When Broadway shut down in March of 2020, Winters did an immediate pivot and brought her talents online. In addition to private lessons and engagements, she launched Syndee Winters TV, a YouTube channel for young artists to find inspiration and learn tips & tricks of the trade.

