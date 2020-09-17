Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash Chat With Joshua Colley On TAKE A BOW Podcast

Joshua Colley joins the podcast this week to talk about his roles in Newsies, Les Miserables and more.

Tony and Grammy-nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and TV veteran, Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network present this week's episode of TAKE A BOW. Joshua Colley takes his bow in this week's episode of Take A Bow!

The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Joshua Colley joins the podcast to talk about his eventful career. The hosts guide listeners through Josh's career as the child star reflects on being in Les Miserables and Newsies. On top of this, Josh talks about voice overs, how he navigated his voice change, tours,special events including his performance at the Hollywood Bowl and his viral miscast video of "The Schuyler Sisters, and more. Hosts Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas wrap up the episode reflecting on the interview and current new broadway news! Tune in on all podcast platforms.

Take A Bow's past exciting guests include, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Rosenthal, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renee, Iain Armitage, Jeremy Villas, Joe Serafini, Josh Lamon, Lexi Underwood, Max von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Taylor Trensch, and casting director Jen Rudin.

You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You