Susan Stroman to Direct and Choreograph Industry Reading of New Ahrens & Flaherty Musical LITTLE DANCER; Baldwin, Ziemba and More to Star

Producers Anita Waxman and Rodney Rigby announce today that they will present a private industry reading of the new musical Little Dancer on Friday, June 8, 2018 prior to the production's West Coast Premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre from Friday, March 22 - Sunday, April 14, 2019. Directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, Little Dancer features a book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens and music by Tony Award winner Stephen Flaherty.

The industry reading will star New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck (On The Town), Tony and Olivier Award winner Robert Lindsay (Me and My Girl), Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Prince of Broadway), Tony Award nominee Dee Hoty (Bright Star), Christopher Gurr (Cats), Kyle Harris (Sondheim on Sondheim), Scarlett Strallen (Travesties) and Sami Bray (1984) with Polly Baird (The Phantom of the Opera), Sissy Bell (Anastasia), Lauren Blackman (Anastasia), Jim Borstelmann (Bullets Over Broadway), Nina Goldman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Megan Masako Haley (Wicked National Tour), Heather Hill (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Sean Hingston (Promises, Promises), Jolina Javier (The Phantom of the Opera), Barbara Marineau (War Paint), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen),Arbender Robinson (Shuffle Along) and Eric Santagata (Prince of Broadway).







Little Dancer will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (Chicago), sound design by Tony Award nominee Kai Harada (The Band's Visit), projection design by Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Benjamin Pearcy (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), hair and wig design by Paul Huntley (Cabaret), makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates (Frozen), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Doug Besterman (Anastasia) and Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), dance music arrangements by Sam Davis (Prince of Broadway) and vocal arrangements by Tony Award winner Stephen Flaherty.

Little Dancer is an exquisite new musical based on a famed masterpiece by Edgar Degas and the unknown dancer who inspired it. Part fact, part fiction and set in the glamorous and dangerous backstage world of the Paris Opera Ballet, this magnificent new musical follows a young woman caught between the conflicting demands of life and art, and an artist with one last chance for greatness.

