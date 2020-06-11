Sundance Now Acquires Tim Minchin's 8-Part Drama UPRIGHT

Sundance Now is thrilled to acquire the highly anticipated Australian drama UPRIGHT, co-written, composed by and starring internationally renowned Australian actor, comedian and musician Tim Minchin, exclusively premiering on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

UPRIGHT is an 8-part drama following a shabby musician (Minchin) who has to drive across Australia with nothing but a piano, and finds his baggage soon increases when a runaway girl comes into his life (Milly Alcock, 2018 Rising Star Award, Casting Guild of Australia).

Following its hugely successful and critically acclaimed premieres in Australia and the UK, UPRIGHT will makes its US Premiere in a special screening and Q&A with Minchin with the ATX Television Festival in mid-July and begin its exclusive U.S. Premiere on Sundance Now on August 6 with the first two episodes.

When family outcast Lucky Flynn (Minchin) learns that his mother is dying, he decides to drive to the other side of Australia to see her, packing nothing but an upright piano for the journey. But his plans are soon turned upside-down when he meets runaway teenager Meg (Alcock), who's dealing with some family demons of her own. Together, they forge an unlikely friendship, as they embark on a road trip adventure across the Nullarbor Plains in a race against time. Along the way, they encounter feral camels, a magical pink lake, highway thieves, cliff-top parties, a speed-loving truckie, an underworld fight ring, suspicious cops and the world's most musically appreciative motorcycle gang. Over eight hot days, Lucky and Meg drive, hitch and scam their way across the scorching desert continent - with the upright piano never leaving their side - on a journey that will ultimately make them both feel more at peace with everything in life that they've been kicking against.

