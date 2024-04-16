Summer Programming Set For 2024 Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bryant Park has announced the 2024 lineup for its free summer performing arts series, Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America. The annual festival will feature 25 live music, dance, and theater events between May 31 and September 13. All shows are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually – no tickets required – with more than 700 picnic blankets for audience members to borrow and ample chairs available.

Picnic Performances has grown to become one of New York City's foremost outdoor performing arts festivals. Last summer, more than 75,000 people attended the series and nearly half a million enjoyed the free performance livestreams. Picnic Performances has become a vital outdoor platform for the City's arts institutions, showcasing long-standing partnerships with Carnegie Hall, New York City Opera, Harlem Stage, The Town Hall, and Joe's Pub, as well as new partnerships with New Victory Theater, World Music Institute, and Belongó. The 2024 season features Grammy-winners, world-class dance companies, theater stars, celebrations of centenaries in jazz and opera, a James Bond-themed finale, and dozens of local artists and spotlight performers from Ghana, New Orleans, Mexico, and South Africa.

Bryant Park's president Dan Biederman says, "Thanks to Bank of America's support, Picnic Performances has become a summer tradition for tens of thousands of New Yorkers. There is no easier way to enjoy this city's exemplary arts and culture: just join us on the lawn.”

“The Picnic Performances are one of the best ways for New Yorkers to get outdoors and celebrate the arrival of Spring and Summer,” said José Tavarez, president, Bank of America New York City. “We believe that the arts are a unifying force that promote cultural understanding, and we are thrilled to continue our support of one of the most iconic green spaces in the city. We are excited to be, once again, the presenting sponsor of the Picnic Performances, marking a more than 10-year-long partnership with Bryant Park.”

2024 summer highlights include:

For the opening weekend of Picnic Performances, New York City Opera honors the 100th anniversary of the death of Giacomo Puccini with a two-night celebration of his music featuring orchestra, chorus, and star vocalists. The summer of Puccini continues with a fully-staged production of Tosca in August.

Internationally acclaimed dance companies – including Mark Morris Dance Group, Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, and David Dorfman Dance – headline multiple evenings of Contemporary Dance alongside established, rising, and student companies.

Jazzmobile celebrates the Centennial of legendary jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan, “The Divine One,” with a jubilant performance by the acclaimed vocalist Charenée Wade and her septet.

Carnegie Hall Citywide presents five concerts in July and August, beginning with a special evening with Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Tania León and The Harlem Chamber Players with special guests. Carnegie Hall will also present the acclaimed South African musician Thandiswa Mazwai, Grammy Award-nominated bandleader of The Late Show Band Louis Cato, the high-energy Afrojazz trailblazer Michael Olatuja and Lagos Pepper Soup, and red-hot salsa dura band La Excelencia.

Joe's Pub brings rising theater stars Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca for Broadway en Spanglish, featuring bilingual performances of iconic show tunes with Mariachi Real de Mexico and more guest stars TBA.

As part of New Victory Theater's summer series New Victory Dance, Ephrat Asherie and Barkin/Selissen Project join for an interactive dance event curated specifically for kids and families.

World Music Institute welcomes Ghanaian highlife band Gyedu-Blay Ambolley (NYC debut).

Asian American Arts Alliance features MacArthur 'Genius' pianist Vijay Iyer and his trio.

The beloved Bryant Park tradition Accordions Around the World returns with 2024 Grammy nominee Zydeco star Dwayne Dopsie and Latin funk band Afro Dominicano.

American Symphony Orchestra kicks off their season with Beyond the Hall, a program highlighting music from beyond the confines of the traditional concert hall.

The Town Hall and Belongó celebrate John Barry's iconic James Bond music with an all-star lineup of musicians led by Arturo O'Farrill with the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, and composer arranger and slide trumpet master Steven Bernstein, together with exciting surprise special guests.

This season, 16 shows will be livestreamed for free on Bryant Park's social media channels and website, reaching national and international audiences. Additional media support is provided by public radio stations WBGO and WQXR. View an archive of performances from previous years here.

Food and drink are available for purchase from a curated lineup of local vendors near the lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Additional artist and performance information will be available in the coming months. For the most current information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics. For a selection of high-resolution artist assets, please visit this link; for a 30-second sizzle reel of previous Picnic Performances, visit this link. For images and video of last year's Picnic Performances, visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename.

A more detailed, chronological schedule of programming follows. For more information about the series, artist interviews, photos of performers and the park, or to arrange for on-site photography or press passes, please contact John Seroff at GreenHouse Publicity by replying to this email or at John@GreenHousePublicity.com.