Summer Programming Set For 2024 Bryant Park Picnic Performances

Performances run between May 31 and September 13.
Bryant Park has announced the 2024 lineup for its free summer performing arts series, Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America. The annual festival will feature 25 live music, dance, and theater events between May 31 and September 13. All shows are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually – no tickets required – with more than 700 picnic blankets for audience members to borrow and ample chairs available.
Picnic Performances has grown to become one of New York City's foremost outdoor performing arts festivals. Last summer, more than 75,000 people attended the series and nearly half a million enjoyed the free performance livestreams. Picnic Performances has become a vital outdoor platform for the City's arts institutions, showcasing long-standing partnerships with Carnegie Hall, New York City Opera, Harlem Stage, The Town Hall, and Joe's Pub, as well as new partnerships with New Victory Theater, World Music Institute, and Belongó. The 2024 season features Grammy-winners, world-class dance companies, theater stars, celebrations of centenaries in jazz and opera, a James Bond-themed finale, and dozens of local artists and spotlight performers from Ghana, New Orleans, Mexico, and South Africa.
Bryant Park's president Dan Biederman says, "Thanks to Bank of America's support, Picnic Performances has become a summer tradition for tens of thousands of New Yorkers. There is no easier way to enjoy this city's exemplary arts and culture: just join us on the lawn.”
“The Picnic Performances are one of the best ways for New Yorkers to get outdoors and celebrate the arrival of Spring and Summer,” said José Tavarez, president, Bank of America New York City. “We believe that the arts are a unifying force that promote cultural understanding, and we are thrilled to continue our support of one of the most iconic green spaces in the city. We are excited to be, once again, the presenting sponsor of the Picnic Performances, marking a more than 10-year-long partnership with Bryant Park.”
This season, 16 shows will be livestreamed for free on Bryant Park's social media channels and website, reaching national and international audiences. Additional media support is provided by public radio stations WBGO and WQXR. View an archive of performances from previous years here.
Food and drink are available for purchase from a curated lineup of local vendors near the lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.
Additional artist and performance information will be available in the coming months. For the most current information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics. For a selection of high-resolution artist assets, please visit this link; for a 30-second sizzle reel of previous Picnic Performances, visit this link. For images and video of last year's Picnic Performances, visit this link. When used, please credit the appropriate photographer as listed in the image filename.
A more detailed, chronological schedule of programming follows. For more information about the series, artist interviews, photos of performers and the park, or to arrange for on-site photography or press passes, please contact John Seroff at GreenHouse Publicity by replying to this email or at John@GreenHousePublicity.com.
Videos