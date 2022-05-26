Summer At The South Street Seaport Museum - Sailing Season Now Open With Free Exhibitions

The South Street Seaport Museum announces summer exhibitions, sailing season, and events at 12 Fulton St and on Pier 16. The free exhibitions on offer include the new, introductory gallery South Street and the Rise of New York, as well as a newly reconfigured return of the popular Millions: Migrants and Millionaires Aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914.

Also now open is Seaport Discovery: Exploring Our Waters with Eric Carle, a discovery room of maritime-themed art by the late Eric Carle, beloved creator of picture books for young children. Each exhibition and the Eric Carle discovery room will be open to the public on Wednesdays through Sundays from 11am to 5pm. In addition, tall ship Wavertree, lightship Ambrose, and the outdoor exhibition on Pier 16 are continuing to welcome visitors for free on Wednesdays through Sundays from 11am to 5pm. General Admission includes access to the galleries and Wavertree, and advanced timed tickets can be reserved at seaportmuseum.org/visit, where you can also choose to add on a free guided tour of the Ambrose or $5 tickets to the Eric Carle discovery room.

The 2022 sailing season for 1885 schooner Pioneer and rides aboard the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker is now underway, with departures from Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets) through October 30, 2022. Tickets for rides aboard Pioneer and Decker are available at seaportmuseum.org/sailnyharbor.

Monthly upcoming public programs include Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music Live Sing-Along, Vinyasa on a Vessel, a sail freight cargo delivery by schooner Apollonia, Coffee with Captains, and more to be announced. For more information, visit seaportmuseum.org/visit/programs_events.

Visits on Wavertree are self-guided along a set route and will include access to the main deck and quarter deck. Learn how people worked and lived aboard a 19th century cargo sailing vessel, from the captain to the ship's officers, cooks, and crew. Then, visit the cargo hold and stand atop the viewing platform where you can take in the massive main cargo area. Learn more at seaportmuseum.org/wavertree. Visitors on Ambrose can tour the multiple decks of this National Historic Landmark to see the living and working spaces once inhabited by sailors stationed on Ambrose, as well as the special features that allow the ship to fulfill its mission of staying on station, being seen, and being heard. Free guided tours of Ambrose will depart four times per day. Learn more at seaportmuseum.org/ambrose.

South Street and the Rise of New York explores the critical role played by the Seaport and South Street in securing New York's place as America's leading city and its rise to become the world's busiest port by the start of the 20th century. The exhibition draws from the Seaport Museum's vast collection of works of art and artifacts via large reproduction and selected artifacts on display related to the 19th century history of the Port of New York.

Millions: Migrants and Millionaires aboard the Great Liners, 1900-1914 is one of the first exhibitions to examine, side-by-side, the dichotomy between First Class and Third Class passengers aboard ocean liners in the early 20th century. This exhibition features both original and reproduction artifacts from the Museum's permanent collection including ocean liner memorabilia and ephemera, ceramics, and luggage trunks from both immigrants and First Class passengers.

A new discovery room of maritime-themed art by the late Eric Carle, beloved creator of picture books for young children, Seaport Discovery: Exploring our Waters with Eric Carle, is designed specifically for children aged 2-7 and their adults. Huge immersive murals will bring families into Carle's book A House for Hermit Crab and the cargo-ship adventures of 10 Little Rubber Ducks. Visitors will enjoy activities, like meeting a live hermit crab, driving ferries on a giant play-table, and learning about cargo ships through the eyes of a rubber duck-all while exploring Carle's use of color and pattern. In June, the exhibition will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Admission is $5 per child aged 1-12, with no charge for accompanying caregivers, teens, and infants. Advanced timed tickets are recommended and can be reserved at seaportmuseum.org/ericcarle.

Vinyasa on a Vessel

Starting May 21, 2022, join the South Street Seaport Museum for a 60 minute vinyasa-based yoga practice on the deck of the tall ship Wavertree. Start your Sunday with a mindful and physical practice that is accessible and challenging for all levels, peppered with information about the Wavertree itself. The practice will be followed by a tour of Wavertree for anyone who wishes to participate. Yoga will continue every third Sunday through August. The event is free, and registration is required at seaportmuseum.org/vinyasa.

Coffee with Captains

The Seaport Museum is partnering with schooner Apollonia to bring sail freight cargo like cider, wool, and honey from the Hudson Valley to Pier 16 between May and October. See Apollonia deliver her cargo and join a rotating selection of ship captains, including Apollonia's Capt. Sam Merrett, for coffee brought to shore that morning. Meet some of the crew who will share sailing stories and answer your questions about sailing, navigation, and sustainable shipping. Apollonia will dock at Pier 16 on May 28, June 25, August 27, September 24, and October 22. The event is free, and advanced registration is recommended at seaportmuseum.org/coffeewithcaptains.

Apollonia Boat Boxes

Members of the public are invited to order a monthly Boat Box subscription for pick up on Pier 16. This is a new offering for Apollonia's second sail freight season hauling goods down the Hudson River to New York Harbor. Each Boat Box contains a number of Hudson Valley goods sourced from local shipping partners, ranging from maple syrup to hot sauce to soap. Proceeds from the Boat Box sales go directly to pay the sailors aboard Apollonia to keep her low carbon mission sailing along. Orders must be placed at least 10 days before scheduled delivery dates of May 28, June 25, August 27, September 24, and October 22. For more information, visit schoonerapollonia.com/csa-information-page.

June Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music Live Sing-Along

South Street Seaport Museum's monthly sea-music event Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music - the original NYC chantey sing, now made popular on TikTok - continues on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2pm ET, in-person aboard tall ship Wavertree. Join a round-robin of shared songs featuring members of The New York Packet and friends. Singers of all levels, as well as listeners, are welcome to lead or request a song, join in the choruses, or just listen as we present traditional maritime work songs and ballads on the first Sunday of every month. The event is FREE. For more information and to sign up, visit seaportmuseum.org/chanteysing.

Sail the New York Harbor on 1885 Schooner Pioneer

The only place to sail New York Harbor aboard a historic 1885 schooner! See the sights of New York Harbor, the magnificent Lower Manhattan skyline, and Governors Island from the decks of this National Register of Historic Places-listed vessel. Bring your family for an afternoon sail, a date for a sunset sail, or just yourself to enjoy history at sea. See the city from a new perspective as you grab a halyard to help raise a sail or simply sit back and enjoy the view. Bring a picnic lunch or dinner, afternoon snack, beverages, or a bottle of wine to enjoy on your two-hour sail.

Take a Ride on 1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker

Take an exciting 75-minute ride on the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat W.O. Decker, recently named "Tugboat of the Year" by the Steamship Historical Society of America. Cruises will explore New York Harbor, and views may include the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Battery, and Governors Island, as you set out on an adventure unlike any you've had before!

Both the schooner Pioneer and tugboat W.O. Decker are also available for charters from May to October 2022, and charter booking is now open. Charters sail within New York Harbor, one of the most fascinating harbors in the world, and afford unparalleled views of the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the New York and New Jersey skylines, as well as a chance to witness all manner of vessels, from tugboats to cruise ships, as they perform their duties on the waterfront. Departing from Pier 16, these historic vessels are ideal for private sails, group or company outings, and photo or film shoots. Pricing ranges from $1,000 to $3,000, and early bird discounts are available. To reserve your group and book a custom charter experience today, contact charters@seany.org.

Educational programs and field trips are offered aboard both ships and booking for school groups is now open. Head into New York Harbor for an outdoor educational experience that students will never forget. During a two- or three-hour sailing program, each class will enjoy one-of-a-kind activities such as hauling on ropes to raise sail, viewing the Statue of Liberty and other historic landmarks, and trawling for organisms from the bottom of the Harbor. Programs are custom-tailored to fit grade level and curriculum, with pricing starting at $500. Scholarships are available, and Title I school groups are encouraged to apply. To learn more or to reserve your group today, contact education@seany.org.

Seaport Museum Memberships include unlimited admission to museum exhibitions, invitations to special events, and great discounts year-round, including 20% off on W.O. Decker and Pioneer sails. Memberships start at $50 and help support Museum's exhibitions, preserve the ships and the collections, grow public programs, and serve over 12,000 students annually through education initiatives. To join the Museum as a Member, visit seaportmuseum.org/membership.

Be sure to review the latest COVID-19 protocols at seaportmuseum.org/covid-19-updates. Please note that people over age 5 will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated to enter the exhibition spaces. Proof of vaccination can be provided in the form of a physical immunization card, NY Excelsior Pass app, or the NYC COVID Safe app when you check in at the reception desk at 12 Fulton Street. Additionally, masks are required at all times within indoor spaces across the Seaport Museum campus.