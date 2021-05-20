Study Up on the Cast of THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

Click Here for More Articles on Stage Mag

Tonight, May 20 (8pm ET) "Spotlight on Plays" series will continue with Wendy Wasserstein's The Sisters Rosensweig starring Jason Alexander, John Behlmann, Lisa Edelstein, Kathryn Hahn, Kathryn Newton, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Chris Perfetti and James Urbaniak. The Sisters Rosensweig will be available for a limited time only.

While we await the big night, study up on the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Season subscriptions for all seven plays are available now for $59.00 on Broadways Best Shows. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10-15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

