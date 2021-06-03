Study Up on the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tonight, June 3, Spotlight on Plays will present Ohio State Murders.

Jun. 3, 2021  
Tonight, June 3 (8pm ET) "Spotlight on Plays" series will continue with Adrienne Kennedy's OHIO STATE MURDERS, directed By: Kenny Leon. It wills star Audra McDonald, Warner Miller, Lizan Mitchell & Ben Rappaport. Ohio State Murders is an unusual look at the destructiveness of racism in the U.S. When Suzanne Alexander, a fictional African American writer, returns to Ohio State University to talk about the violence in her writing, a dark mystery unravels.

While we await the big night, study up on the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed on Stellar at 8PM EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Season subscriptions for all seven plays are available now for $59.00 on Broadways Best Shows. Individual tickets can be purchased for $10-15. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

