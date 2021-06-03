Study Up on the Cast of OHIO STATE MURDERS with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag
Tonight, June 3, Spotlight on Plays will present Ohio State Murders.
Tonight, June 3 (8pm ET) "Spotlight on Plays" series will continue with Adrienne Kennedy's OHIO STATE MURDERS, directed By: Kenny Leon. It wills star Audra McDonald, Warner Miller, Lizan Mitchell & Ben Rappaport. Ohio State Murders is an unusual look at the destructiveness of racism in the U.S. When Suzanne Alexander, a fictional African American writer, returns to Ohio State University to talk about the violence in her writing, a dark mystery unravels.
While we await the big night, study up on the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!
Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.
To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.