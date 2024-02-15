Students from IAMT Take Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Hannah Wilson and Erica Parks take you behind the scenes of a day in the life of students at the Institute for American Musical Theatre!

The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) is a post-secondary 2-3 year professional training program for students 17 years of age and up, located in Washington Heights, NYC. Owned by Tony-Nominated producer and Broadway veteran performer Michael Minarik, students train exclusively with working Broadway and TV/Film professionals to form lasting industry connections and receive top-tier training in all areas of acting, singing, and dancing. The school believes in a positive approach to teaching by celebrating what is unique in each student, while refining the unexplored potential of their individual artistry. With a school motto of "Seek Your Joy," it is a preferable alternative to a traditional B.F.A. Musical Theatre program, for a fraction of the cost.

