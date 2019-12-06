Student Rush Announced For Jazz At Lincoln Center With Wynton Marsalis

It's the most wonderful time of year! The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and music director Marcus Printup continue a beloved annual tradition with Big Band Holidays. Featuring soulful, big band versions of classics like "Jingle Bells," "Joy to the World," and "Brazilian Sleigh Ride," Big Band Holidays is an uplifting holiday program that plays to sold-out audiences around the country every December.

Big Band Holidays is renowned for showcasing some of the most exciting and charismatic vocalists on the scene, with recent editions including Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie, Vuyo Sotashe, Veronica Swift, and Catherine Russell. This year the JLCO welcomes back an old favorite, the smooth-as-silk baritone vocalist Denzal Sinclaire.

The band is also thrilled to present a Big Band Holidays first-timer: teenage phenomenon Alexis Morrast, first-place winner of the nationally broadcast Showtime at the Apollo.

Appealing to audiences of all ages, Big Band Holidays is a fun, one-of-a-kind holiday extravaganza that's sure to brighten up your season.



The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (JLCO) comprises 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today. Led by Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director, this remarkably versatile orchestra performs a vast repertoire ranging from original compositions and Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned works to rare historic compositions and masterworks by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fletcher Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Charles Mingus, and many others.

$20 per ticket, up to 4 tickets per valid Student ID. Available through show time in-person at the Marcus Center Box Office or at 414.273.7206. All phone orders will include a $4.50 service charge





