Student Blogs This Week - Poetry and Theater, Senior Year Excitement, and More

Student Blog: From China to Broadway- Yaya's Stories

Student Blogger: Rosanna Gao, with contributions from Annissa Gao.

Excerpt: Yaya Wang is a theatrical producer, hostess, and CEO of a youth arts academy. She recently immigrated to the United States and produced the off-Broadway hit The Little Match Girl. Yaya used to host the 'Yaya Show' in China and was a TV broadcaster. She is committed to using citizen artistry for social change and empathy.

Student Blog: WandaVision & An Acting Education Helped Me Accept My Autism. But Not in the Way You Might Think.

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: The more I learned about autism, the more I wanted to help the autistic community, especially because there is so little autism representation in media and art. I wrote a lengthy paper that proposed that special interests are the key to directing neurodivergent actors. Autists are experts in their special interests, and using specific parts of their special interest as reference allows a clear understanding of what is being asked. The step-by-step process is already complete by recalling a topic where the knowledge is already possessed. I used WandaVision as an example and explained how my method would work.

Student Blog: How Poetry Reignited My Love for Theater

Student Blogger: George Concannon

Excerpt: Without that little poem of mine, I would not be waking up extra early on Tuesdays to stretch before putting on a neutral mask... I wouldn't be about to stage manage a show! I would be okay, but not happy, not satisfied with what I did in college. None of what I'm doing feels like a chore to me, and I couldn't be happier now.

Student Blog: Hello, Senior Year

Student Blogger: Silvana Flores

Excerpt: This year will not be easy, but I'm sure it will be great. If you're a senior, congratulations, we're almost done, but we still have ten months left, and if you're not, you're lucky, write your own story and enjoy every minute.

Student Blog: Bringing a Fairytale to Life

Student Blogger: Rebecca Goldfarb

Excerpt: Before my days of finding my passion for being on stage, three year old me had a routine of finding my family's Cinderella VHS tape. The movie would be played on our television daily, and I would sing and dance along with it. Eighteen years later and I got to play the princess herself in Plaza Theatricals' production of Cinderella at the start of 2022. What's even more exciting is that we will be having more performances throughout May.