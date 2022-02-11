Student Blogs This Week - Discovering a New Passion, Looking Ahead to Summer Theatre, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: Avenue Q - How Puppets Can Tell A Deeply Human Story

Student Blogger: Sarah Tennille

Excerpt: Avenue Q is one of Broadway's most unique masterpieces of all time. With the simple charm, music, and felt-faced protagonists of Sesame Street and the biting humor, prolific swearing, and relatable depiction of mediocre adult life, the 2003 Tony winner for Best Musical certainly made a name for itself as it delighted the audiences of New York City for 10 beautiful, off-color years. While many feel that the concept of 'Dirty Puppets' has become tired and cliche with the production of movies like The Happytime Murderers or the success of comedians like Randy Feltface, Avenue Q withstands the test of time through its sincere storytelling and simple themes that remind us all to find joy in our lives where we can and appreciate the things we have.

Student Blog: Summer Theatre

Student Blogger: Grace Callahan

Excerpt: Well, it's time again to apply and audition for your summer homes. This can be a slightly stressful time - taking new headshots, recording countless auditions to send all over the country. I'm going through that exact process right now, and the most important thing for me was narrowing down my options based on my wants and needs.

Student Blog: A New Passion on the Rise

Student Blogger: Allie Pruett

Excerpt: I used to only see myself in the performing arts, having been in choir for the majority of my life and having been engulfed in writing for the past several years. Now, I finally find myself branching out beyond what I thought I was capable of.

Student Blog: Should Students be Involved in the Discussions Around the Return to Normalcy?

Student Blogger: Caiti Ho

Excerpt: Now, as the new school year dawns on me, I have had a lot of thoughts on the approach and eagerness to return to normalcy. South Africa and my university, Rhodes are so eager to return to normalcy as are most people. I agree, it's time to start easing back into a lockdown free world. But I do not agree that we can return to the world we once knew.

Student Blog: The Color Purple, A Great Novel by Alice Walker, Soon to Be a Movie Musical

Student Blogger: MC Chocolate

Excerpt: I think Alice Walker is a great writer and she has gone down in history for being one of the most impactful voices that has positioned herself in favor of rewriting the identity of black women in the American social framework.