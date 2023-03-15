Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Student Blog: Tools of Management

It may be overwhelming now, but I can feel a sense of pride for getting through it when I look back later

Mar. 15, 2023  
Student Blog: Tools of Management
Home for spring break! My dog and I hiking:)

This week marks that of my spring break which has been, in the simplest terms, a real curveball. Maybe this is an unexpected description for a break from school. They are more commonly seen as relaxing, restful, fun. While I would agree that my break has been all of these things, it has also felt very odd. This whole semester has felt like I've just been going, going, going; always places to be, classes to attend, things to be rehearsed, work to get done. Now it's all been put to a very sudden stop that, in all transparency, I wasn't ready for, but feels as though it was much needed.

This semester has been a BUSY one, and tools of management have been a necessity. One thing that I believe will always keep me afloat is the usage of a calendar. I use Google Calendar so it can be accessible to me on my computer and phone and allow it to send notifications to both of upcoming events. It is now a habit for me to add an event to my calendar the second I learn of it or plan one out. I also color code all of the events to make it more pleasant to process. The colors I use most are for school, shows, and social events. Yes, social events! It's important to add those to the calendar as well; not only does it clearly show you when you have them planned out, it also lets you look forward to them! Another thing I love about having a calendar is being able to look back months from now and see how much I accomplished. It may be overwhelming now, but I can feel a sense of pride for getting through it when I look back later.

Picking a day of the week as your "reset day" has proven to be very beneficial. Many people deem this as Sunday and I have to agree with them on this decision. It is my one day a week where I do not have any classes, nor do I have rehearsal. Though some due dates for assignments throughout the week fall well before Sunday, I always have some schoolwork to finish or chip away at. Along with work for classes, I take it upon myself to do my laundry every Sunday and clean up around my dorm. I typically don't see people as much this day as every other day of the week which can be very healthy. Despite the fact that I am an extrovert and will always feel best around others, everyone needs time to recharge their social battery. A reset day is so helpful to rest and feel ready for the upcoming week.

While on the topic of being an extrovert, I absolutely love making time specifically for my friends. It can be really easy to overwork and isolate yourself while being so busy, but being around people you love can prove to be very beneficial, especially for your work ethic and motivation. Surrounding yourself with likeminded people, even if what you are doing together has nothing to do with work and only play, can be incredibly refreshing and just the breath of fresh air you need as you start to feel overwhelmed.

Consistency and taking breaks is key. Create that calendar today. Map out every event you know of now for the next month and see if you feel better seeing it all laid out before you rather than just existing in your head. See where you can create leisure breaks. Don't feel like you have time for them? Make the time. Time for yourself, whether spent alone or with friends, is just as important as everything else you have planned out.



Related Stories
Student Blog: Being an Assistant Stage Manager Photo
Student Blog: Being an Assistant Stage Manager
I had the opportunity to be an assistant stage manager for a community theater’s production of Miracle on South Division Street. Stage management was something that had interested me for a while as a job in the world of theater. Stage managers really make shows happen, and I was honored to take part in a production as a valued asset.
Student Blog: Tools, Trackers, and Time Management Photo
Student Blog: Tools, Trackers, and Time Management
In my Notes app, I plan out my weekly schedule, marking down which assignments are due when, any meals that I’m getting with friends, and any other important upcoming events. Each day, I sit down and create a list for that specific day, outlining both immediate goals and projects that might not be due for a while.
Live and In Person: Its Open Calls Photo
Live and In Person: It's Open Calls
We are just around midterm of the Spring semester at BU and things are going pretty swimmingly for me. I'm only taking 16 credits this semester-compared to my normal 18-20 I've been taking since my Junior year of high school-with my classes meeting only one to two times per week. A lot of my classwork is challenging but done in class with a lot of hands-on experiences and data collection.
Student Blog: Cabarets and Costumes Photo
Student Blog: Cabarets and Costumes
I took a trip down to the costume shop today to begin working on my costume for “Get Down”. I love the director’s vision for the number, which is to create costumes inspired by each character, but in the style of the performer. We don’t have to create our own, but as an amateur costume designer and cosplayer, I jumped at the chance.

From This Author - Student Blogger: Annaka Guerrero


Student Blog: Back to SchoolStudent Blog: Back to School
February 28, 2023

Finding new ways to appreciate life is something everyone should do, especially if you are so wrapped up in one thing for such strenuous periods of time. 
share