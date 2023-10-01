Student Blog: Tis the Season for Audition Nerves!

My favorite time of the school year is coming up! Audition. Season. Woo! In my program we audition for the winter and spring show together. And no matter how your school’s audition progress goes, most people can agree on one thing. We are all nervous. While we do our best to look and feel confident in the room, that does not shake away the jitters in our brains. I’m here to tell you some of my favorite tips and tricks for calming those little audition nerves!

Let’s start with the most obvious one that I have heard numerous times. Take a breath. I have on my smartwatch this little app that helps me focus on my breathing. It’s only a minute and it actually can make me feel centered in my audition. I think taking a breath can help you in anything else you're nervous about. Unfortunately, sometimes audition nerves for me don’t just stop with a simple breath. Another tip I would give is to not look over your music so many times.

I have learned that some of my nerves come from the fear of forgetting how a song goes. Someone once told me that your brain could jumble everything you learn just because you kept learning notes too many times in a row. You just have to trust yourself! And speaking of trusting yourself, don’t focus too much on the people in the “waiting room” with you. You all are in the same situation and you shouldn’t compare yourself to others. Just know you are in the room for a reason and you are your best self!

To prevent audition nerves from getting to you, start the day of the audition in a good mood! Buy yourself a treat before (or even after!) Read a book or do some homework. Then continue the positive vibes once you get into the room with everyone. Something that tends to put me in a good mood for the audition is putting on my favorite show or movie. Maybe read some of my favorite books too! Find something that calms you. A comedy usually is the best because you can just laugh and forget why you were so nervous in the first place.

No matter what you do as a performer you can still get nervous, but never forget that you are doing what you love! Audition season is a stressful time and it isn’t unusual to feel frantic. Take that breath before walking in and just know you will do great!