Student Blog: The Art of Learning

In the art of learning are the answers you are looking for and the keys to transform your life. Learning leads you to find your authenticity, to be free and to think for yourself. Today I want to break a spear in favor of quality, effort and hard work.

Two things I have learned in my short life are:

If you want to win, you have to lose first:

The fear of losing often acts as a tie that prevents us from taking the necessary steps to meet our goals. No matter what we want to do, as long as it is something new, there is a possibility of failure, and it is up to us to learn to control the fear that comes with each new step and make it our tool.

Don't turn distractions into excuses, use them for the better:

The hard zone state is basically the state in which we get carried away by distractions and no matter what we do, we have a hard time concentrating. We are in this state when we get carried away by the noise in a cafe and cannot concentrate, or when we are in the middle of an exam and someone is constantly moving their legs. They are basically states of low concentration. The soft zone state is the state we reach if we are able to eliminate the distractions around us and dedicate ourselves to the task in front of us. This is the ideal state where no matter what is going on around us we can focus solely on what is going on in front of us and do as much as we can. If we learn to control our emotions and thoughts to enter the soft zone state, it will be much more likely that we can reach the state of flow.