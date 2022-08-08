Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Student Blog: Runnin' Against the Wind

Forrest Gump Hill and Monument Valley

Aug. 8, 2022  

The music in the movie Forrest Gump was a central part of the plot, believe it or not.

I'm sure we can all hear the song that played when the title character ended his several-year long run, though I can't exactly remember the title or the artist.

Either way, the music made this movie what it was, by playing period-typical songs during appropriate scenes, and anyone who has watched the movie at least once would agree.

I heard this song in my head when my dad and I were headed to Monument Valley. Though it's unpaved and not exactly where Forrest Gump ended his run, I could still imagine him in the area.

I could hear it even more, though, once we actually got to what is dubbed "Forrest Gump Hill" in southern Utah, only a few miles north of Monument Valley proper.

I just thought I'd share my special experience with you all. It was a fun little side-trip that I recommend to anyone who's a fan of the movie.



Related Stories

From This Author - Student Blogger: Allie Pruett


Student Blog: Runnin' Against the Wind
August 8, 2022

The music in the movie Forrest Gump was a central part of the plot, believe it or not.
Student Blog: A Look Back at Two Decades, And Looking Forward to More
June 16, 2022

Even four days after the fact, it still has yet to dawn on me that I've left the teenage years behind.
Student Blog: My Journey Further Into Photography
May 24, 2022

Having a major in the Fine Arts department can mean many things, but for me, it means being able to express myself through multiple outlets, including photography, which I just realized I have a new passion and appreciation for.
Student Blog: Being in the Room Where it Happens
April 18, 2022

Picture a history buff high school freshman, who is hypercritical of this new musical that had just come out a year before about one of the Founding Fathers and is griping about all the historical inaccuracies. Flash forward to 2020, when said musical debuts on Disney+. That newly graduated high school senior had just had her perspective changed.
Student Blog: Bubble Gum Love and the Like
March 22, 2022

Picture a somewhat-windy Sunday afternoon in South St. Louis County. Can't do it? Well, I'll help you out there.