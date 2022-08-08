Student Blog: Runnin' Against the Wind

The music in the movie Forrest Gump was a central part of the plot, believe it or not.

I'm sure we can all hear the song that played when the title character ended his several-year long run, though I can't exactly remember the title or the artist.

Either way, the music made this movie what it was, by playing period-typical songs during appropriate scenes, and anyone who has watched the movie at least once would agree.

I heard this song in my head when my dad and I were headed to Monument Valley. Though it's unpaved and not exactly where Forrest Gump ended his run, I could still imagine him in the area.

I could hear it even more, though, once we actually got to what is dubbed "Forrest Gump Hill" in southern Utah, only a few miles north of Monument Valley proper.

I just thought I'd share my special experience with you all. It was a fun little side-trip that I recommend to anyone who's a fan of the movie.