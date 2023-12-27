Student Blog: It Takes a Village

When you think about the people involved in a Broadway show, who do you think about first? If you thought of the performers, you wouldn’t be alone. The performers are front and center of the entire production. However, many other jobs go into creating and running a Broadway or professional show. If you are interested in pursuing a job in the theater but don’t necessarily wish to perform, take a look at the list below for some inspiration for other theater careers!

Wardrobe Crew/Dresser

The wardrobe crew, often called dressers, are responsible for the upkeep of the performers’ costumes and helping with quick changes. A wardrobe crew member needs to be detail-oriented and organized. They also need to have sewing and basic drawing skills. To become a wardrobe crew member, some form of training is needed. This can be done through a college education, an internship, or an assisting position. Professional wardrobe crew members are a part of the Theatrics Wardrobe Union.

House Manager

A house manager is in charge of all of the front-of-house affairs. House managers deal with ticketing, audience satisfaction, and managing the ushers. To become a house manager, it is recommended to gain some ushering and box office experience. House managers have to have great leadership skills since they are in charge of the other front-of-house employees. Professional house managers are part of the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers.

Usher

Ushers are responsible for taking care of the audience members from handling tickets to helping them to their seats to make their theater-going experience as easy as possible. To become an usher, one can begin by ushering at local and regional theaters to gain experience and training. Ushers should be hospitable and have great people skills. Ushers work under the house manager of the theater.

Social Media Coordinator

Social media coordinator is a relatively new job in the theater industry. Social media advertising has become more and more important for the success of a show. A social media manager creates and posts content regarding the cast and production of the show on various social media platforms. A social media coordinator works for the show’s marketing director. They must have a great understanding of how to create social media content and follow trends and understand the show’s target audience. Someone interested in becoming a social media coordinator can attend college for a degree in communications or marketing. It is also possible to intern with current social media coordinators to gain experience.

Props Master

A props master is in charge of collecting or creating all props used for a show. Props masters must have great attention to detail, creativity, and an eye for design. Props masters can attend college for a degree in production or design. It is also possible to become a props master by beginning as a stage crew member. Props masters are part of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Makeup Artist

Makeup artists are responsible for designing and sometimes applying the make-up that performers wear for a show. Makeup artists often work alongside the costume and hair designers to create a cohesive look for the show. Makeup artists have to pay great attention to detail, be able to apply makeup and special effects makeup, and instruct performers how to apply their makeup. Those interested in becoming a makeup artist can attend college for a degree in design or attend cosmetology training.

Other Theater Careers: Producer, Stage Manager, Composer, Lyricist, Orchestrator, Sound Designer, Lighting Designer, Set Designer, AND MORE!



For information regarding theater careers, visit Careers.Broadway by the Broadway League!