Student Blog: Feminine Fortitude

“I always feel the movement is a sort of mosaic. Each of us puts in one little stone, and then you get a great mosaic at the end.” – Alice Paul, one of the leaving suffragists whose efforts led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment

I owe gratitude to many women–ancestors, family members, teachers, friends. As the final hours of Women’s History Month tick by, I want to dedicate this post to the women in my life who have poured love into my life’s foundation. I would not be pursuing my love for theater and song if not for the support of so many formidably nurturing women.

My first claim to any type of musical glory can be attributed to the elementary school music teacher who ruled her classroom with a blend of fiery precision and maternal affection. Ellena Lee assigned solos to me as soon as I was old enough to join her after-school choir, and in doing so, she instilled a level of confidence that led me to begin auditioning for musicals.

My love for music was strengthened through weekly piano lessons as an elementary student, and my teacher, Mrs. Debbie Staniford, was a nurturing presence who taught purely for the love of teaching. One of the most special things about Ms. Debbie was the way she treated not just me, but my brother Daniel. For every holiday, from Easter to Valentine’s, Halloween to St. Patrick’s Day, she had treats for the both of us, and she made sure to always get Daniel’s favorites.

Jenny Alligrant is the voice teacher who challenged me to climb higher, to delve lower, to tackle songs from every genre. Though she already had the maximum number of students she wanted, she took me on as a 6th-grader after helping me prepare for an audition. She told my mom, “I want to work with her, so I will find a way to put her in my schedule.” It was what my mom would call “a stroke of good fortune.” For seven years, Mrs. Alligrant pushed my voice to new levels. She pulled out random songs and had me sight read them on solfege. All of the confidence I have as a performer comes from the foundation instilled in me.

A model of grace and patience, Jennifer Cooper is a special education teacher by day and the founder of Joyful Hearts, a dance program for children with special needs in North Richland Hills, Texas. Mrs. Copper invited me to help kickstart the Joyful Hearts program, which became the highlight of my week as a high school student. Mrs. Cooper helps her dancers conquer stage fright and find new levels of independence. I am a better person from knowing her.

Julie Cepeda McKinney is my aunt by choice. She has never missed a birthday. She sends me money “for my cat.” She recently jumped on a 5 a.m. flight to fly to Oklahoma just to watch me perform in my college show–something that meant more than I can put into words. She is present in the moments that matter, a lifeline for my mother, and just, well, cool.

Haley Wise was my Spanish teacher in first, third, and sixth grade, but her impact on me went far beyond learning a second language. I still remember the day she pulled me out of class while I was writing an essay about my guinea pigs–fascinating stuff. “Come with me,” she said, and I wondered what I had done wrong. She wanted me to read my essay to the other 1st-grade teachers. I remember her praise, her hand patting me on the back, and the feeling that perhaps I really had something interesting to say. Ms. Wise (who is now Mrs. Martinez, but will always be Ms. Wise to me) sparked my love for Spanish and made me happy to come to school each day.

Finally, the woman who helped me navigate the sometimes complicated days of high school, my leadership teacher, Marla Mayfield, is a woman who can organize anything once she has a cup of unsweet tea from QuikTrip in her hand. Ms. Mayfield helped solidify my interest in student government while being a shelter in some emotionally stormy days. Ms. Mayfield’s face is the one I see when I think about the good parts of high school.

I am lucky to know the love of two grandmothers who were both teachers, and a mother whose devotion is unending. I am lucky to be the great-granddaughter of women who survived incredible difficulties only to provide better lives for their children. I am lucky to be surrounded by such feminine strength, and I hope to live up to the examples that shaped me.



