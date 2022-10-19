Student Blog: Back to School: Theatre Student Edition

Back to school. Three words that we are all too familiar with. Whether starting middle

school, heading back to high school, or beginning another year of college, we all know the excitement, stress, and even dread of the academic year and opportunities ahead.

This year has been particularly eventful for me with transferring colleges, especially as a

theatre student. Changing schools, in general, can be scary (yet exciting), but as a junior theatre student, transferring feels like a whole different beast. I have had to get familiar with a whole new performing arts building that will be my new home for the next few years, learn expectations at the school and theatre, adjust to the way this program handles things, learn a whole new campus, and meet and get to know a lot of new people (students and faculty). Getting involved on campus in different organizations is something I would recommend to any new college student, as it can help you connect with a lot more people than you would by just going to class. Even though it was scary (and sometimes still is), altogether transferring was the best choice for me.

And with that, what classes am I taking? Well, I'm glad you asked. This semester I am

taking Stage Management 1, Creating Theatre, Survey of Dramatic Literature, and Algebra

(math......so fun.....). In my Stage Management 1 class, we are learning all about the

foundations of stage management such as paperwork, history about stage management, the importance of clear communication, the prompt book, and much more! In Creating Theatre, some of the main concepts that have been taught are why do we create art, what art is, design of staged shows, among other topics. And in my last theatre class for the semester, Survey of Dramatic Literature, reading plays is what this class explores. A few of the plays I have read for the class so far are Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl, The Rover; or, The Banished Cavaliers by Aphra Behn, and Doctor Faustus by Christopher Marlowe. I recommend that all theatre students, both those in performing and in tech theatre, read as many plays as possible to build a greater understanding of theatre and how it has changed throughout history. And lastly, Algebra.....but we don't talk about that class. These classes have taught me a lot about theatre, its history, and why it is important to create theatre for the betterment of society.

This semester has gone well, which is great, especially since this is my first semester at a new school as a transfer student. At this point in the semester, I have assistant stage managed the Play Fall Fest, where students directed their own shows from 10 minutes long to an hour-and-a-half long. This week tech is starting for the main stage play, On The Razzle, written by Tom Stoppard. After that, the next show will be [Title of Show] in November, and I am super excited about both of these shows. This semester has been full of opportunities, and I can't wait for what next semester brings!