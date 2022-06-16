Student Blog: A Look Back at Two Decades, And Looking Forward to More

Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

Even four days after the fact, it still has yet to dawn on me that I've left the teenage years behind.

After all, I still feel like one.

Either way, I have and I think it's ample time to reflect on the achievements and memories I've made in the past decade.

I summoned the courage to try out for cheer in high school, making the team each time.

I performed a solo (though it was originally intended to be a duet) at a talent show in middle school without cracking.

I furthered my singing career, in a sense, by taking choir in middle school, high school, and now in college.

It's really interesting the things that can change about you over the course of ten years.

Like I said, it still has yet to dawn on me that I'm not really a kid anymore and I actually have to start adulting soon, though that's what's been expected of me for the past two years.

All in all, though, I wouldn't trade this past decade for anything, in spite of the hardships I've neglected to mention here.

Here's to the next two decades and beyond.