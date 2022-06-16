Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Student Blog: A Look Back at Two Decades, And Looking Forward to More

Two Down, A Lifetime to Go

Jun. 16, 2022  

Student Blog: A Look Back at Two Decades, And Looking Forward to More Even four days after the fact, it still has yet to dawn on me that I've left the teenage years behind.

After all, I still feel like one.

Either way, I have and I think it's ample time to reflect on the achievements and memories I've made in the past decade.

I summoned the courage to try out for cheer in high school, making the team each time.

I performed a solo (though it was originally intended to be a duet) at a talent show in middle school without cracking.

I furthered my singing career, in a sense, by taking choir in middle school, high school, and now in college.

It's really interesting the things that can change about you over the course of ten years.

Like I said, it still has yet to dawn on me that I'm not really a kid anymore and I actually have to start adulting soon, though that's what's been expected of me for the past two years.

All in all, though, I wouldn't trade this past decade for anything, in spite of the hardships I've neglected to mention here.

Here's to the next two decades and beyond.



