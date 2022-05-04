Student Blog: A Glimpse Into My Dramaturgical Casebook

What is the job of the dramaturg? Do they simply conduct research on plays or manage script development for theaters? The job of the dramaturg is to fend for the script and playwright during the entire production process. While taking a seminar on dramaturgy this semester, I improved my script analysis skills and learned how a dramaturg contributes to a production. As an aspiring producer, this class has prepared me to support a dramaturg, know what to expect of a dramaturg, and be more critical in deciding the stories worth producing.

For my final project, I created a dramaturgical casebook on the global sensation Come From Away. My 42 page casebook dove into the musical's development and historical background, dramatic worlds, production history, vocabulary, and more. However, my favorite part of the casebook was writing a short dramaturg note that would be hypothetically included in the show's playbill. To get a taste of the themes and questions I investigated while writing my casebook, I have included my short dramaturg note in this blog:

"We can respond to tragedies with kindness and... we don't need to wait for a tragedy: We can respond with kindness every day" (Irene Sankoff and David Hein). Come From Away is a heartfelt true story that reminds us what it means to be human. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and politicized hate crimes, we must recognize that kindness is crucial for our survival. None of us come from the land we currently stand on. We all come from away, so we must build communities that welcome others and celebrate differences.

After seeing Come From Away on Broadway in 2017, I have always been curious how an ensemble piece providing the opportunity to feature older actors can flourish in the commercial theater industry. Most contemporary Broadway musicals have a pop-rock score and at least one young actor belting as loud as they can. Come From Away breaks the mold and demonstrates the beauty of storytelling without huge spectacle. This musical is a story that all of us can relate to no matter whether we experienced the events of 9/11 in America, Canada, or any other country. This musical still runs on Broadway, the West End, and across America because it highlights the power of community and hope. What does home and community mean? How does hope pull us out of the darkness? These are questions that Come From Away invites audiences to explore.

My favorite musical Carrie asks "What does it cost to be kind?", and Come From Away answers this question: nothing. It costs absolutely nothing to be kind, and it is part of human nature to help others. I was inspired to research Come From Away since it answers this question without focusing entirely on a tragedy. Although the events on September 11, 2001 created the main conflict characters face, the musical is truly, as the playwrights recognize, a September 12th story. It is a story that compels us to "honour what was lost... [and] also commemorate what we found" (Irene Sankoff and David Hein).