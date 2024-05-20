Strings & Poems Comes to Jim Kempner Fine Art in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, June 20th at 8pm at Jim Kempner Fine Art, Composers Concordance presents 'Strings & Poems,' a concert event in which acclaimed poets recite original poetry over new music compositions for stringed instruments.

Featured compositions include 'Solstice Haikus' and 'Kyoshi's Seasons' by Gene Pritsker, 'La Dame Qui Boite 1.1' by Lynn Bechtold, 'Meditation' by Seth Boustead, and 'Poems Written Within the Previous Week' by John S. Hall plus music by Bruce Arnold, Lila Meretzky, Natasha Bogojevich, Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Eugene W. McBride, and Lila Meretzky.

Performers include My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama: Jane Getter and Gene Pritsker - guitars; Miolina: Mioi Takeda and Lynn Bechtold - violins; John S. Hall - voice and ukulele; Lila Meretzky - voice and guitar; and Shu-Wei Tseng - cello.

Poets include Roger Aplon, Peter Carlaftes, Robert C. Ford, Kat Georges, John S. Hall, Erik T. Johnson, Jim Kempner, Imelda O'Reilly, Puma Perl, John Pietaro, Kelsea Valentine, Carlinious M., and Ruthie Adamson AKA Wonky Wordsmith.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.