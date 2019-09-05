Street Photography Workshop In New York City By Xiomaro, Nationally Exhibited Artist And Published Author

"Icons of New York" is a street photography workshop scheduled for October 12, 2019 presented by Xiomaro, a nationally exhibited artist and published author. The workshop, limited to only six participants, is a spinoff from the larger and more basic classes he teaches at Weir Farm National Historic Site in Wilton/Ridgefield.

Everyone from amateurs to pros will improve their photography skills in this half-day workshop with plenty of one-on-one coaching and critiquing by Xiomaro. Some of what participants will learn includes artistic compositional techniques; pre-visualization and reinterpretation of the familiar to avoid clichéd images; methods for straddling realism and abstraction; creating a thematic series. Participants who are daring will also learn how to stealthily capture candid portraits of passersby and the energy of daily street life. The emphasis will be on the art of seeing rather than settings and other technical details.

Participants will draw inspiration from iconic New York locations featured in Hollywood films, television shows, and high-priced advertisements. The day starts at Grand Central Terminal - conveniently accessible from all over the tri-state area - with its soaring Beaux-Arts architecture; continues to the New York Public Library for its famous lions, fountains, sculptures, and chandeliers; and concludes at Bryant Park's 9½ acres of endless subject matter from lawn games, monuments, a French carrousel, and flower beds. An optional after-workshop meal provides for festive camaraderie. Select photographs will be published on Xiomaro's blog and promoted on social media.

Xiomaro (See-oh-Mah-ro) is a life-long New Yorker who achieved national recognition as an artist and author of Weir Farm National Historic Site (Arcadia Publishing). His work can be seen in The New York Times, CBS Eyewitness News, and Fine Art Connoisseur magazine, as well as at Harvard University, museums, galleries, and public spaces. Xiomaro's art commissions from the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) include historic photographic collections of George Washington's headquarters, President Theodore Roosevelt's summer White House, and poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's mansion. Through his street photography, Xiomaro is preserving the contemporary history of New York City architecture and life for future generations.

Visit www.xiomaro.com to register and for more information about Icons of New York, scheduled for October 12, 2019. An Early Bird discount (saving $60) is available until Friday, September 27. Registration includes a free instructional eBook and entry to win a remote shutter from Xenvo Pro, a lens cleaning kit from LensPen, and premium photo paper from Red River.





