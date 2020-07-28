Streaming Review: BATHTUBS OVER BROADWAY-A Fantastic, Award-Winning Documentary About Industrial Musicals

There's a highly acclaimed, award-winning documentary that every entertainment aficionado should see. Bathtubs Over Broadway is a 2018 film is directed by Dava Whisenant and written by Ozzy Inguanzo and Dava Whisenant, Viewers will be fascinated by the presentation that brings to life industrial musicals of the 50's, 60's and 70's. Major companies to promote and showcase their products created the shows. These splashy musicals were created to improve sales and profits while motivating management and sales teams.

The documentary follows Steve Young, a longtime comedy writer for the Late Show with David Letterman. Young had few interests outside of his writing job but when he started gathering humorous record tracks for a segment of the show, he discovered albums that would make a huge impression on him. Young wound up tracking down rare albums along with footage from industrial musicals. and meeting with composers and performers. During the process of his research, Young met with performers and made lasting friendships with record collectors and composers.

Industrial musicals were very well funded by major companies that mounted impressive, entertaining shows with big song and dance numbers. These were produced by major corporations of the times like John Deere and General Motors. The musicals were known to feature famous performers like Chita Rivera, Martin Short, Florence Henderson, Susan Stroman, and many more.

One of the many memorable, clever songs featured in the Bathtubs Over Broadway is "Bathrooms are Coming" from an American Standard Company show. And David Letterman fans will be pleased to see clips of him in the documentary.

If you love "Bathtubs Over Broadway" as much as we did, there is even a soundtrack available. For more information and to see a trailer, visit https://www.bathtubsoverbroadway.com/.

Want to watch?

You can watch Bathtubs Over Broadway from home via: Netflix and Prime Video.

