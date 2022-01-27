Stéphane Wrembel & More to Celebrate the Music of Django Reinhardt at The Town Hall

The Town Hall will present French guitarist Stéphane Wrembel and guests, as they celebrate the music of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt in Django A Gogo, on Saturday, March 5 at 8pm.

The live concert will follow the Django canon and will veer into reinterpretation, improvisation and interplay between artists from various backgrounds, performed at the highest level of musicianship.

Stéphane Wrembel specializes in the style of legendary composer/guitarist Django Reinhardt, learning his craft among the Gypsies at campsites in the French countryside. Wrembel has toured the world, while releasing 16 albums under his name and the nom de plume, The Django Experiment. He wrote music for 3 of Woody Allen's movies including Vicki Cristina Barcelona, Midnight in Paris ("Bistro Fada") and the original score for Rifkin's Festival.

Alongside Mr. Wrembel (guitar/musical director), performers for Django A Gogo 2022 include: French guitarists Raphaël Faÿs, Laurent Hestin, and Sebastien Felix; special guests from New Orleans, Russell Welch (guitar) and Aurora Nealand (saxophone/vocals); and longtime collaborators Josh Kaye, (guitar/Oud), Daisy Castro (violin), David Langlois (washboard), and Ari Folman-Cohen (bass guitar).

This "All Star" concert is the main event of Stéphane's Django A Gogo Music Festival and Guitar Camp 2022 which is being held this year from March 1-6, comprising this concert at The Town Hall and two more at The Woodland in Maplewood, NJ, as well as an intensive 6-day guitar "camp."

Since 2003, Wrembel has produced the Django a Gogo Festival, bringing together some of the finest musicians in the world to celebrate the constant evolution of the Sinti guitar style, commonly referred to as "gypsy jazz."

Tickets for Django A Gogo at The Town Hall, ranging from $47-$77, are available at www.TheTownHall.org or by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com.