Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, Wesley Taylor and More Will Join ALICE BY HEART Cast and Creatives at BroadwayCon 2020
Alice By Heart creatives Steven Sater (Book, Lyrics), Duncan Sheik (Music), Jessie Nelson (Book, Director) will join cast members Grace McLean, Colton Ryan, and Wesley Taylor for an exclusive panel for BroadwayCon 2020 attendees about the show and the process of adapting the musical into a novel on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.
When the madness of the world is too much to bear, we take refuge in the stories we love. Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, STEVEN SATER and DUNCAN SHEIK, reunited for their new musical Alice By Heart, inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, and directed and co-written by JESSIE NELSON (Waitress).
In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer's budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.
As they travel through the tale, Alice By Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world premiere musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.
Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.
In addition, BroadwayCon Industry Day, curated by Situation, will return for its third year on January 24, 2020. Tickets for BroadwayCon Industry Day include access to all Industry Day and BroadwayCon programming on Friday, January 24.
The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.
The BroadwayCon 2020 Special Guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
