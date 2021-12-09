Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK Will Come to BroadwayHD This Month

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, announced today that Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook from the legendary Broadway and film composer, Stephen Schwartz, and writer David Stern, is coming to the platform exclusively on December 22. Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Stephen Schwartz's songs from his hit and award-winning musicals including Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. Some of the well-known songs that fans will recognize include Popular, Meadowlark, Corner of The Sky, All for the Best, and Lion Tamer. The show is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook was produced for streaming by ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of CT earlier this year. Stephen Schwartz collaborated with ACT of CT's Artistic Director (and director of the film) Daniel C. Levine, alongside ACT of CT's Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri to create this unique and exciting production. The show features a stellar cast who have performed in some of your all-time favorite Broadway musicals, including John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill), Mariand Torres (Hadestown, Prince of Broadway), Michael McCorry Rose (Anastasia, Wicked), Monica Ramirez (Working, Godspell), Ryan Bailer (Evita) and Olivia Hernandez (Austen's Pride).

The production has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by David Stern, was conceived by Michael Scheman and David Stern, with additional music and lyrics by David Crane (Friends, Episodes), Seth Friedman (Upstairs at O'Neals, Personals), Marta Kauffman (Friends, Grace and Frankie), Alan Menken (Beauty and The Beast, Little Shop of Horrors) and Charles Strouse (Annie, Bye Bye Birdie), and arrangements and orchestrations by Steve Orich. The production was Directed by Daniel C. Levine, Music Supervision by Bryan Perri, Choreography by Sara Brians, and Cinematography by Barton Cortright.

Stephen Schwartz said, "I've always been partial to Snapshots, David Stern's imaginative repurposing of songs of mine from other projects into an original, funny, and touching small musical. I've enjoyed seeing it at several regional theatres over the years, and so I was disappointed when it seemed the COVID pandemic might derail the ACT of CT production, especially because director Daniel C. Levine had assembled such a great cast. But the ever-resourceful Mr. Levine had the imaginative idea to shoot it as a movie instead, and I am truly delighted with the result and thrilled that BroadwayHD viewers now have an opportunity to enjoy this production."

Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "Stephen Schwartz is one of the legends of Broadway and we are looking forward to bringing this new production exclusively to BroadwayHD. We are sure that fans of his shows from Wicked to Godspell, and beyond, as well as those who have never had a chance to check out his previous works, will fall in love with Snapshots.

To purchase the Grammy nominated world premiere recording for Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, please visit Broadway Records at https://www.broadwayrecords.com/film-tv-soundtracks-1/stephen-schwartzs-snapshots-world-premiere-recording-mp3

To license the performance rights for Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, please visit Music Theatre International at https://www.mtishows.com/snapshots-a-musical-scrapbook.

