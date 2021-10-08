Stephen Schwartz's SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK Available Today

Broadway Records announced today that the world premiere recording of Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook, from the legendary Broadway and film composer Stephen Schwartz, and writer David Stern, is now available on all digital platforms.

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook was produced for streaming by ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of CT earlier this year. Stephen Schwartz collaborated with ACT of CT's Artistic Director (and director of the film) Daniel C. Levine, alongside ACT of CT's Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri to create this unique and exciting production.

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Stephen Schwartz's songs from his hit and award-winning musicals including Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker's Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted. Some of the well-known songs that fans will recognize include "Popular", "Meadowlark", "Corner of The Sky", "All for the Best", and "Lion Tamer". The show is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.

The production has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by David Stern, was conceived by Michael Scheman and David Stern, with additional music and lyrics by David Crane (Friends, Episodes), Seth Friedman (Upstairs at O'Neals, Personals), Marta Kauffman (Friends, Grace and Frankie), Alan Menken (Beauty and The Beast, Little Shop of Horrors) and Charles Strouse (Annie, Bye Bye Birdie.) Arrangements and orchestrations are by Steve Orich. The cast of six features Mariand Torres (Hadestown), Ryan K. Bailer (Evita), John Cardoza (Jagged Little Pill), Monica Ramirez (Evita), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked), and Olivia Hernandez (Songs For a New World).

Stephen Schwartz said, "I've always been partial to Snapshots, David Stern's imaginative repurposing of songs of mine from other projects into an original, funny, and touching small musical. I've enjoyed seeing it at several regional theatres over the years, and so I was disappointed when it seemed the COVID pandemic might derail the ACT of CT production, especially because director Daniel C. Levine had assembled such a great cast. But the ever-resourceful Mr. Levine had the imaginative idea to shoot it as a movie instead, and I am truly delighted with the result."

The SNAPSHOTS cast album is produced by Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri, and Stephen Schwartz. The record is executive produced by R. Erin Craig / ACT of Connecticut, BroadwayHD, and Van Dean. Co-executive producers include Mia Moravis and Gregory Franklin, and co-producers Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, and Cory Brunish with associate producers John Wall and Cathy Rogers-Ganns.

SNAPSHOTS Track Listing

1. Opening/Snapshots

2. New Kid in the Neighborhood

3. No Time at All / Popular

4. Lion Tamer / I'm Not That Girl 5. Graduation Day

6. Dear Old State / Two's Company / All For the Best

7. If We Never Meet Again

8. Nothing to Do With Love

9. Endless Delights

10. Lion Tamer (Reprise)

11. Meadowlark

12. Sue's Goodbye

13. That's How You Know

14. Moving In With Susan

15. Chanson

16. The Spark of Creation

17. All Good Gifts / Parents' Day

18. Fathers and Sons / The Hardest Part of Love

19. Code of Silence

20. Cacophony

21. Finale

