Stephen Schwartz Signs With Universal Music Publishing Group

Through the new agreement, UMPG represents the majority of Schwartz' renowned catalogue.

Sep. 14, 2023

Universal Music Publishing Group has announced that Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz has been signed to an exclusive, global publishing agreement. 

Through the new agreement, UMPG represents the majority of Schwartz’ renowned catalogue. One of the most prominent composers in theater history, Schwartz has written songs for iconic Broadway hits WICKED (including “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” & “For Good) – which has been adapted into a two-part major motion picture starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Schwartz is also the mastermind behind scores for GODSPELL, PIPPIN, THE MAGIC SHOW, THE BAKER’S WIFE, WORKING, RAGS, and CHILDREN OF EDEN, as well as young audience musicals CAPTAIN LOUIE and Disney’s MY SON PINOCCHIO. 

In film, Schwartz has collaborated with Alan Menken to create multiple Academy Award-winning songs for Disney's POCAHONTAS (“Colors of the Wind” & “Just Around the Riverbend”), THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, three Oscar-nominated songs for ENCHANTED, and more. Schwartz also wrote both the music and lyrics for DreamWorks' first animated feature, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, including Academy Award-winning song "When You Believe."  

Schwartz said: “I am very much looking forward to working with Evan Lamberg and his superb team at UMPG.  I value the great expertise and imagination they bring, and I have already experienced their high level of support and encouragement.  I know we'll enjoy this adventure together.”

Evan Lamberg, UMPG President of North America, said: “Stephen Schwartz is one of the greatest generational hit songwriters of all time. From Wicked to The Magic Show, to all his wonderful songs for animated features and so much more, it’s a true honor for Jody Gerson and myself to welcome Stephen to our UMPG family as his global music publisher”.

In the classical field, Schwartz’s opera, SEANCE ON A WET AFTERNOON, was performed at Opera Santa Barbara and NY City Opera. He collaborated with fellow UMPG composer Leonard Bernstein on the English texts for Bernstein's MASS, and he has composed several frequently performed choral pieces. Internationally, he wrote music and lyrics for MIT EVENTYR in Copenhagen and SCHIKANEDER in Vienna.  

Schwartz has been honored with entertainment’s most prestigious awards, including four GRAMMY Awards, three Academy Awards, the Isabelle Stevenson special Tony Award, and more. He has also been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Through the signing, Schwartz joins UMPG’s world-class roster of composers, including Nicholas Britell, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Max Richter, Alexandre Desplat, Hildur Guanodottir, Danny Elfman, Kevin Puts, Angélica Negrón James Newton-Howard, David Lynch, Gustavo Santaolalla, and more.

